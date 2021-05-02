Emma Frost’s White Queen Teases Her Old Man Logan Future





The Hellfire Gala is just around the corner, and Emma Frost has revealed that she has a fleeting attraction that hints at a bleak future for the Marvel Universe.

The mutants of Krakoa are bracing for what could be the most important night of their lives. The X-Men don’t fight another intergalactic threat, nor do the New Mutants take on Terrors from another dimension. On the contrary, the Hellfire Trading Company is about to throw the party of a lifetime: the Hellfire Gala. The show is sure to be simply breathtaking, with mutants from all over the world putting on their best footing to show how far they have all come as a people. To promote the upcoming event, the White Queen herself held a press conference in Manhattan from the heart of the city’s fashion district, and in doing so, teased a fan-favorite Marvel future. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. In the pages of the recently publishedHellfire Gala Guide,Emma Frost’s question-and-answer session with the press following her announcement is planned for anyone interested. The majority of the session includes questions posed by Ben Urich, although few of them really revolve around the gala itself. Regarding the guest list, Ben wonders about the guest diplomats who opposed Krakow sovereignty, namely Doctor Doom. Emma is optimistic that the night’s festivities will be the best opportunity for Krakoa to not only reunite with old friends, but maybe even make new ones. And, at worst, she has a well-dressed man with a mask to look at every now and then. It may seem like a fleeting attraction, but longtime readers will know that this is a clue to something far more impactful than that. RELATED: X-Men: Emma Frost Knows Why Apocalypse Made Cable Clone Of all the dark and sorry futures that the Marvel Universe may hold, few are as gruesome as that ofOld man Logan. In a world where nearly all of the last heroes have been slaughtered, the villains have carved up the old United States between them, and there is no longer any hope of salvation, Logan has left his old life behind to burn his days. of a simple farmer. . When trouble arises for him in the form of the Hulk’s own inbred offspring, Logan is forced to embark on a perilous journey across the country to save his family. Along the way, he finds himself in Doom’s Lair, where Logan is surprisingly in the company of old friends. Emma Frost is alive, and as good as she can be, having married Doctor Doom in what was undoubtedly a carefully calculated ceremony as opposed to a love-born courtship display. First appeared in 2009Wolverine# 71 by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, this future version of Emma used her powers to keep her appearance young and vibrant. She also called on one of the other remaining heroes, Black Bolt, to protect Logan and Clint Barton from a chasing T-Rex possessed by the Venom symbiote, as well as provide the duo with much-needed transport for the rest of their journey. trek. RELATED: X-Men: Every Time Nightcrawler Has Returned From The Dead Whether or not the world ofOld man Loganhas yet to be seen, but Emma’s interview with Ben Urich at least confirmed that there is some attraction there in the present. Hopefully the Hellfire Gala creates some kind of positive bond between the mutant nation of Krakoa and those under the iron fist of Victor von Doom. Even if it doesn’t, it’s unlikely that Doom will ever raise a fist in Krakoa’s direction, at least for the time being. Then again, Doom has been a bit of a conquest lately. KEEP READING: Marvel Confirmed How The X-Men’s Best Frontman Sleeps At Night – And It’s ADORABLE DC’s July Solicitations Welcomes New Superman, Infinite Frontier Expands DCU, and More

