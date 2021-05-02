County Durham grandmother drops the weight to tuck into the wedding dress on her birthday

As far as she can remember, Lesley Dixon has been on a diet.
Before her wedding in 2012, she took a diet seriously so she could fit into her size 16 dress.
But since then, the chocolate and cheese enthusiast has confessed that she has started to get out of hand.
Lesley quickly started to gain pounds and grew to a size 22.
After seeing pictures of herself, prison officer Lesley said she was disgusted by what she saw.
This prompted her to lose weight so that she could tuck into her dress on her ninth wedding anniversary.
Now Lesley, 53, is proudly showing off her weight loss after dropping 4 lbs 2 lbs, and she’s no longer hiding from the camera.
The grandmother, from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, said: My back hurt and my knees hurt so much that I couldn’t kneel down to play with the children. My energy levels were low and I definitely felt my age.
I hated shopping and dreaded a party where I needed to dress up because I knew I didn’t look good in nice clothes and tended to wear anything to cover myself up
I avoided taking full length photos and always tried to put a prop in front of me like a child or a table.
“Usually I deleted the photo as soon as I could and I don’t have any at all now.
With her work uniform ‘shining at the seams’ and after seeing her mom and dad manage to lose eight stones in total at Slimming World, Lesly was inspired to follow suit.
After swapping out her fatty and sugary snacks for fresh, healthy treats, she has now lost weight and feels like she has a new life.
Lesley, who is a host family, added: I have a lot more energy. My aches and pains are gone and kneeling is fine, but best of all, I really like shopping for new clothes from the shops on the main street without going to the bigger stores.
Planning is the key. Slimming World’s recipe meals integrate very well with the whole family when they visit.
I was on a very tough diet to get married and haven’t put on my wedding dress since, so this was a goal I reached on our anniversary.
I will definitely be able to wear it next year as well. I am convinced that my weight is gone for good.
Lesley attends the Slimming World Group every Wednesday at the Nettlesworth Community Center and Thursday evenings at the Sacriston Fulforth Center.
To get in touch with the leader of the group, Cheryl Charlton calls him on 07743453788.
