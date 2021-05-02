Jessica Simpson claims publicists have barred men from dating her in the past: ‘That was the excuse I heard’





Jessica Simpson has revealed that she believes publicists have blocked male actors and musicians from dating her in the past. The author, singer and actress recently appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” where she sat down with the host to discuss her various business ventures, including her immensely successful fashion line, the Jessica Simpson Collection. The star revealed her inspiration came from examining the looks of viewers as she attended performances by a musician she was dating at the time. Barrymore brazenly asked if she could tell which musician she was referring to, which the artist noted there were a few. “I’ve dated a few musicians, some under the radar that people don’t know. We like to keep secrets,” she said. JESSICA SIMPSON’S TELL-ALL SHOCKING MEMORY: 5 THINGS WE LEARNED Simpson added, “Well, we sure don’t say that. If you give me your phone number, I’ll call you and tell you.” It was around this time that the two famous women discussed dating in the public eye and the pitfalls that arise when more than the two people get involved in the relationship process. It was then that Simpson revealed that he was told that people in the advertising world were driving their famous clients away from a relationship with the then reality TV star. JESSICA SIMPSON WANTED TO BE A RECLESS IN THE MIDDLE OF CONSTANT BODY SHAMING, MOM SAYS “I felt like every time it started to get a little serious, like I was the one to run away from because every guy listened to his publicist like stay away, stay away. You will never be a respected actor, you will never be a respected musician if you go out with her, ”she explained. “But it was, you know, back then. So at least that was the excuse I heard.” Simpson is famous with musician John Mayer from 2006 to 2007. His time with him was detailed in his memoir “Open Book,” which also discussed his separation from NFL player Tony Romo, according to Page Six. She has also been linked to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine in the past. However, the star apparently has more musician boyfriends than that. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Simpson, who is now married to husband Eric Johnson, with whom she shares three children, rose to fame and seemingly infamy as a publicist with her 2003 reality show, “The Newlyweds Watching Her and Her Husband then Nick Lachey. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “It was the Osbournes and the real world, then Nick and me,” she told Barrymore of her early career. “Those were the ones. For our wedding it was very stressful, but we had a great time. Until the last… Like, the end of the last season ended up being overwhelming because we were in a place where our communication was no longer communication. ” Simpson and Lachey divorced in 2006.

