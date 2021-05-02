The Fashion Commission finalizes the sector’s development strategy

RIYAD The Fashion Commission announced the completion of its sector development strategy in accordance with the Cultural Vision of the Ministry of Cultures.

The Fashion Commission will now focus on implementing the initiatives and projects set out in the strategy to strengthen the national identity of the Saudi fashion industry and to serve designers, investors and creatives across the board. areas related to the sector.

The fashion commissions strategy is based on analysis of the current fashion industry and includes benchmarking on how best to develop and advance the industry.

The study led to the identification of several favorable factors, notably: research and innovation; product development; manufacturing and supply chain; retail and distribution; marketing and communication; and product lifecycle management.

The analysis of the commissions was informed by the views of the Saudi fashion community and includes additional focus areas to boost the advancement of the sector, creating strong education and training programs to develop graduates ready to work, providing outlets to distribute locally designed products and networking among designers. , investors and beneficiaries.

In addition to increasing the efficiency of the sector in the production of highly manufactured products, providing support for product development and ensuring that the rich heritage of the Saudis is reflected in its fashion.

The fashion commissions’ strategy is based on four guiding principles: 1. Define the right ambition for the sector at each stage of the value chain; 2. Plan in waves to balance short term needs, medium term goals and long term ambitions; 3. Give short-term focus to tackling current stakeholder challenges and achieve material results in less than 12 months and, 4. Strategically organize global initiatives to contribute to the success of Vision 2030.

The Commission has a clear vision: “To evolve the Kingdoms fashion industry through culture, amplifying Saudi heritage and identity, while meeting global needs and having an impact on the national economy” .

And its mission is to “enable the development of a thriving, sustainable and inclusive Saudi fashion industry, fully integrated along the value chain, maximizing local talents, experiences and skills.”

Fashion Commission CEO Burak Cakmak on Commission ambitions said: The strategy was designed to ensure that we create the right infrastructure to develop the industry. The Kingdom can be a great example of how to build an innovative, sustainable, locally and culturally relevant fashion ecosystem in a country.

By engaging with innovators across the value chain and building partnerships to bring education, business development, entrepreneurship and retail experiences, Saudi Arabia will be able to transform businesses. to achieve the highest standards in their operations and branding that can be celebrated globally.

The Fashion Commission will implement 20 initiatives to serve and develop the sector, as well as to support its affiliates, namely:

1. Definition of the status of the fashion sectors;

2. Creation of a Saudi association of fashion professionals;

3. Telling the work of fashion commissions, Saudi fashion identity and designers, through media channels and events;

4. Activation of a product development studio to support designers;

5. Promotion of R&D investments in innovative and sustainable textile technologies;

6. Contribute to the development of creative districts acting as epicenters of the creative industry;

7. Measure the evolution of the Saudi fashion industry through data collection and evaluation;

8. Support national / international fashion exhibitions;

9. Create a fashion mentoring program;

10. Extend and enrich KSA fashion education by updating the curriculum and offering new short courses, certificate programs and masterclasses;

11. Promote the development of a network of private sector companies specializing in product development services;

12. Support the development of retail opportunities for local designers;

13. Attract investment for the development of a local fashion manufacturing system;

14. Partnerships with foreign educational establishments;

15. Collaboration program among other Saudi commissions and institutions;

16. Promote accessibility of raw materials and manufacturing suppliers;

17. Create a digital network of industry professionals to facilitate connections;

18. Launch professional development programs for local brands;

19. Support participation in world fashion conferences and events; and

20. Create a Fashion Hub to help emerging talent gain access to creative tools and knowledge.

These initiatives cover the scope of the Fashion Commission’s work and will also contribute to a thriving cultural and educational ecosystem, enable and enhance the expression of Saudi heritage and identity, and stimulate the talents of designers.

The Commission will also play an active role in stakeholder engagement, improve the legal and regulatory framework and establish long-term partnerships to promote the growth of the sector locally and globally, positioning the Kingdom as a regional gateway to the world. sustainable fashion and become a global leader in retail and consumer. SG