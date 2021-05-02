Column: Folk art sends a strong message as we celebrate Red Dress Day





REDress project, events of May 5, important steps towards understanding and reconciliation, says Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes

Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP, Carol Hughes, writes regularly on provincial initiatives and issues that impact our community. If you see a red dress hanging in a public space, you are witnessing a real grassroots movement, the REDress project. The brainchild of visual artist Jamie Black, the REDress project is rooted in the political action the artist witnessed in Colombia in 2010. It was then that she saw a group of women dressed in red dresses and protesting in front of missing family members who had been “ missing ”, a constant feature of this country’s decades-long struggle against armed conflict. Black recognized the parallel between these Colombian women and the families of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) in Canada. It was also when the Truth and Reconciliation Commission began to organize events across the country. The project was perfectly in tune with the times and quickly developed beyond Black’s installations by taking on a life of its own in public spaces and on social networks. Since its inception, I have been more than impressed by the energy and determination attached to the REDress project. This important and symbolic campaign uses a simple object to convey as many concepts accompanied by strong emotions. Now it is also being used to amplify other voices that have been marginalized, particularly Two Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Trans, Bisexual, Queer, Questioning, Intersex and Asexual people who have faced similar discriminatory and violent behavior. . The project also transcends borders with red dresses displayed in this manner in the United States as well. The MMIW crisis is similar in this country, with indigenous women being murdered at a rate ten times the national average. Given America’s long history, it’s incredible to consider the current administration to be the first to include a Native American, Deb Haaland, who serves as Home Secretary. She recently announced that the United States will set up a special unit to investigate MMIW. In Canada, we undertook a national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, which only ended with its report a few years ago in 2019. The legacy of this work can be linked to work. of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and can represent a real turning point for our country. The National Inquiry website is a treasure trove of information and includes an artistic expression gallery that showcases an incredible array of talent and multiple works rooted in loss and the MMIW phenomenon. Looking at the gallery, I remembered the work of Christie Belcourt, a resident of Espanola. Already recognized as a talented artist, she is the creator and senior coordinator of Walking With Our Sisters, a 2012 art installation commemorating the MMIW of Canada and the United States. Much like Black’s work, this project has toured North America with the help of local activists and continues to inspire action. Part of the ingenuity of the REDress project is its simplicity and the use of the dress as a motif has certainly grown to the point that we are celebrating Red Dress Day on May 5th. In 2018, he was at the heart of the launch of the Lil ‘Red Dress campaign which sold pins in the shape of a red dress to raise funds to cover the costs of creating and installing missing persons signs on Vancouver Island. . Dresses also appear in beads, paintings, photographs, and other forms of artistic expression. By hanging red dresses in public spaces, we can challenge society to deal with violence that should never be allowed to define us. In a sense, these dresses revoke the abusers’ permission and reclaim public spaces, one dress at a time. It is an important step in our journey towards reconciliation, which cannot even begin without understanding.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos