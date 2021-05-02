Toulson and Cheng earn Olympic qualification while Laugher and Goodfellow take gold





Team GB continued their impressive display at the FINA Diving World Cup on day two of competition as another gold medal and an Olympic qualifying spot were won by the team. athletes. Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson’s efforts in the women’s 10m synchro earned them a silver medal and that very important Olympic spot for the upcoming Games, which will be held at the same facility in about three months. The pair moved from third place in the preliminary round (297.66) to finish second in the final after a pike dive past 3 somersaults (107B) in the third round which earned them 72 points and catapulted them to third place . In the end, their score of 302.88 took them to second place, just 3.06 behind winners Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito of Canada. This score improves compared to the 2019 World Championships where they finished in 6th place with 289.14 points in the same event. In third place, Tina Punzel and Christina Wassen from Germany (292.86). Go for gold Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow also won gold in the men’s 3m synchro event, where they clocked 440.94 points to comfortably win. Their best dive was their last, a spike before 2 somersaults 3 twists (5156B) which earned them 90.09 points and consolidated their lead over second-placed Patrick Hausding and Lard Rudiger of Germany (433.92). In third place, the Russian duo Nikita Shleikher and Evgenii Kuznetsov came in with a total of 415.86. The result is the second gold medal of the competition for the GB team after their compatriots Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed victory in the men’s 10m synchro event on the first day of competition. The duo have already achieved Olympic qualification and have now positioned themselves at the top of the world stage after their performance in Tokyo. Monday will see the action continue with the preliminaries and semi-finals of the women’s 3m springboard and the men’s 10m platform. Maria Papworth Burrel, Scarlet Mew Jensen, Tom Daley and Matthew Dixon will be attending these events.

