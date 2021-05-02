The True Story of Versace and the Medusa Head CR Fashion Book

Perhaps there is no fashion house logo more recognized than the Versace head of Medusa. The eye-catching emblem captures the drama the house would be known for.

Founded by Gianni Versace in 1982, the eponymous luxury brand has grown into one of the world’s most recognized fashion houses. Even if you don’t know anything about fashion, you’ve probably heard about Versace in music lyrics or on TV. The brand is known for its bold and sexy aesthetic design, often featuring intense colors (black and gold come to mind) and flawless use of print and mixed metals.

However, Versace is also memorable for its connection to a tragedy that shook the world. In 1997, Gianni Versace was murdered outside his Miami Beach mansion by mad killer Andrew Cunanan. The much-publicized death has over the years become the subject of documentaries, movies and TV shows about real crime. The recent limited series, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” received the most nominations at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sadly, Gianni’s death was not the first major loss for the Versace family. Gianni’s older sister, Tina, died at age 12 from a poorly treated tetanus infection. This led the family to have Gianni’s younger sister, current Creative Director, Donatella Versace.

“Sudden death is common in my family,” Donatella told The New Yorker. So it seems the Versace family is no stranger to heartbreaking endings.

From childhood, Gianni shared a connection with the world of Greek mythology. He grew up in southern Italy, in Reggio Calabria, where Hellenic influence is present in the history, architecture and culture of the region. You might be surprised to learn Calabria-Greek is a collection of endangered dialects still spoken in the region today, with only a few thousand speakers. Reggio di Calabria is found in Magna Graecia, the name given to localities in southern Italy where many Greeks colonized and settled from the 8th century BC.

Gianni Versace reportedly chose Medusa head logo after remembering seeing him in ancient ruins, he and his siblings played as a child. Gianni drew this image from his childhood memory, like the myth, unable to look away from Medusa for too long.

The pool at his Miami mansion even featured a Medusa mosaic, reminiscent of traditional representations of the gorgon in ancient Greek and Roman art.

Medusa is perhaps one of the most well-known monsters in Greek mythology. Some interpretations say that the beautiful maiden Medusa was too boastful, and Athena, the goddess of war and wisdom, sought to humiliate her by making her hideous. Medusa’s hair became a nest of crawling snakes, and anyone who looked directly at her would then be turned to stone. Other interpretations say that she had an affair with the sea god, Poseidon, making Athena jealous.

Recently there has been a re-emphasis on the version of the myth that says Poseidon raped Medusa in the temple of Athena. In her anger, Athena then transforms Medusa into the gorgon that we know her. Academics and feminist activists have gathered around Medusa to illustrate how survivors are being punished. This myth holds a deep and familiar grain of truth about the many reasons we find for punishing women. So it seems unfair that we remember Medusa as the only monster in history.

In this way, Medusa and the House of Versace share a common sense of tragedy. They both understand how punitive events can happen for no reason.

Replacing Medusa’s hair with a nest of vipers is no accident. In Western canon, snakes often represent deception and evil. The animal that tempted Adam to take a bite of that wicked apple? Indeed, a snake. Athena not only transformed Medusa into a beast, but she also transformed her into a fundamentally corrupt monster.

According to The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, it is rare that the figures of Greek art turn forward. Yet in many renderings of Medusa over the millennia, she looks directly at the viewer. Medusa’s gaze is uncompromising, looking at us despite her monstrosity, or maybe because of it.

This is also how the Versace logo finds Medusa. Gianni designed the logo in 1992, and not much has changed since. A line-drawn jellyfish looks at us with a slight smile, surrounded by a circle surrounded by a Meandros or key border, typical of Greek design. The logo remains one of the most iconic fashion symbols of all time and stands out in an ocean of minimalist branding.

There is an unapologetic nature to Medusa as she watches us, and that idea is reflected in the design of Versace. Excess and indulgence are celebrated, made feminine and sexy, or transformed into a riot of color. Less is not more. More is more. The Versace woman is allowed to fully embrace her desires and reveal as much or as little of herself as she wants. Who in the world has ever needed modesty?

The story of Maison Versace is almost mythical because it includes intense pain as well as victory. Maybe that’s what makes their brand so bold.

The Spring / Summer 2021 collection centered on the rebirth of Venus, another powerful woman from mythology, perfectly embodies the daring of Versace. “With this collection / campaign, I wanted to portray the modern Medusa. Or better, to emphasize how her many faces can be radically different from each other and that every woman can actually be Medusa,” the notes said. program.

As for the muse herself, Medusa is the face of an empire. Just try to look away.