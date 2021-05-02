The greatest Versace dresses of all time





Getty Images Versace has always been on top of the game with its hyper-sexual designs and daring silhouettes. Gianni Versace revolutionized the image of femininity on the haute couture scene and popularized the concept of excessive luxury and the predominance of gold. Today, CR looks back at some of the greatest Versace dresses that have become iconic forever

1 out of 16 Versace’s green chiffon dress Jenifer Lopez wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000 is considered one of her most iconic outfits 2 out of 16 Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant stole the show at the premiere of Four weddings and a funeral – thanks to this famous black dress that has since remained in our memory 3 out of 16 Gianni Versace created the iconic black leather bondage dress especially for his beloved sister Donatella. The outfit was aimed at empowering her and has since become a symbol of revolutionary female sexuality and agency. 4 out of 16 The sublime metallic dress that perfectly hugs all the curves of a woman’s body has become the brand’s iconic silhouette for many years. 5 out of 16 The dress with the long flowing silhouette and the irregularly shaped neckline is one of the classic Versace models over the years. 6 out of 16 Claudia Schiffer in the yellow crystal encrusted dress from the Spring / Summer 1994 Show 7 out of 16 Versace’s concept of a wedding dress differs from the traditional one: the Versace bride is daring and ready to lead the party in her risky atire. 8 out of 16 The Fall / Winter 1995 vinyl dress has the aura of extravagance we all crave 9 out of 16 Excessive gold detailing and jewelry is what creates the Versace woman ten out of 16 A glamorous si-fi look for Linda Evangelista 11 out of 16 Few of us know it, but Princess Diana was actually one of Versace’s favorite muses. 12 out of 16 Zendaya rocks the green silk Versace dress as she was announced to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid 13 out of 16 Zendaya continues to turn heads at the 2018 Met Gala, dressed as Joan de Arc in her stunning Versace armor 14 out of 16 Kylie and Kendal Jenner gave us the real vibes of Cinderella’s stepsisters in their 2019 Met Gala outfits 15 out of 16 For the 2018 Met Gala, Donatella Versace reinvented the iconic ’90s silhouette in Kim Kardashian’s opulent gold look 16 out of 16 Dua Lipa rocked the pink butterfly dress at the 2021 Grammys







