Penn State Men’s Football Controls UMass in 4-1 Win, Advances to Third Round of NCAA Tournament

Penn State men’s football (9-1-2) eliminated the University of Massachusetts (7-2-3) 4-1 in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, NC on Sunday after- midday.

The Nittany Lions opened the contest with an early and fortuitous break created by an own own goal at the expense of the UMass defense. After controlling possession for much of the start, several crucial defensive saves led to breakaway opportunities, both of which were ended by Alex Stevenson and Seth Kuhn, respectively, extending the Penn State advantage to a margin. 3-0 at halftime.

Jeff Cooks’ unit played defensively for the remainder of the game, resulting in a dominant second-round victory.

How did it happen

The quick and physical Penn State midfielder started the fight by attacking the opposing backline early and often. Almost five minutes into the game, Keegan Ness offered the Nittany Lions’ first viable scoring chance after delivering a well-placed cross into the box, but forwards Danny Bloyou and Peter Mangione were unable to attack cleanly. attempt.

Throughout the first few minutes, Penn State dominated possession time, pushing the pace down the sideline to clear the midfield. The strategy paid off for the Nittany Lions thanks to Pierre Reedy, who delivered a powerful cross attempt deep into UMass territory, culminating in an own goal by defenseman Shawn Allien. The senior staple attempted to clear the ball into the air, but an awkward bounce off the outside of his foot catapulted Penn State to a 1-0 lead early on.

In an effort to increase the lead directly after the dropout gift, Penn State was rewarded with two consecutive corner kicks into the opposing zone. On the second occasion, Seth Kuhn delivered a high ball in the right arc to defenseman Brandon Hackenberg, who almost capitalized on a header that sailed just over the crossbar.

After a poor start, UMass snatched up a series of breakaway opportunities created by solid defense and selfless ball movement. Around half-time in the first half, the Minutemen nearly capitalized on a low-rolling pass straight to Khris Shakes’ goal line, but the Penn State backline was able to escape the near-disaster. .

A clear by the Penn State endline created a beneficial fast-break of its own on the same stretch. Mangione and Kuhn spearheaded the break, which then ended impressively with a perfectly placed shot from Alex Stevenson to take a 2-0 advantage. The sophomore strike culminated in his first goal of the season, and the second of the young sophomore career.

Seth Kuhn’s offensive presence continued to shine, as the Pennsylvania native found himself once again well placed in the 6-yard penalty area for another scoring opportunity for Nittany Lion. Later in the half, Mangione scored a pass straight to Kuhns dominating the right foot, which resulted in a top left corner ball over the header of goalkeeper Marvyn Dorchins for the third goal of the half for the favorites.

Despite giving up three shots in the last 10 minutes, the Nittany Lions headed for the locker room with a favorable 3-0 advantage. The three-goal margin marked the biggest lead for the Jeff Cooks group in a single game of the season.

In almost a carbon copy at the start of the game, UMass struck first early in the second half on a self-scored goal from Penn State. Defender Nicholas Rieple tried to play on the ball deep in his zone, but a lackluster strike failed Khris Shakes for the Minutemens’ first sign of life, making it 3-1.

Penn State kept milking the clock by playing defensively, but UMass’ stingy offense didn’t slow down. With just over 15 minutes to go, the Minutemen recorded seven shots in the second half, compared to zero gazes on the net for the Tory Nittany Lions.

The tide changed later in the half as Kuhn delivered another quality shot, the first of the half for the Nittany Lions. In the same streak, Penn State received a corner kick, but UMass cleared the center of the zone to end possession.

Despite producing limited shooting attempts in the second half, Penn States’ control approach paid off in ending the game. Just over five minutes to go, rookie Tyger Evans capped the well-executed game plan by scoring the team’s fourth goal of the day on a UMass defensive crash. The game ended in a 4-1 win at Penn State, which is good for the first NCAA tournament win since 2014.

Player of the match

Peter Mangione | Freshman | Midfielder

Despite ending the afternoon scoreless, the aspiring superstar commanded the Penn State midfielder by facilitating the majority of teams by scoring attempts throughout the contest. Mangione produced three assists on three goals scored by the Nittany Lion’s offense, other than the homeowner’s goal, to lead his team to a dominated triumph powered by selfless play and elite assists.

And after?

Penn State will face defending No.8 National Champions Georgetown in the third round of the NCAA Tournament at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. Kick-off is scheduled for Thursday, May 6 and the time has to be announced.