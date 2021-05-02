Saudi Arabia Fashion Commission finalizes sector development strategy

JEDDAH: Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking, Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, Mohammed Ali, George Washington and Steve Jobs gave the world ideas and talents that made enormous contributions to humanity. They also had something else in the common dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a learning disability that primarily affects the skills involved in reading and spelling words accurately and fluently. It is characterized by difficulties in phonological awareness, verbal memory and speed of verbal processing.

Despite these challenges, dyslexics have excellent thinking skills in the areas of conceptualization, reason, imagination, and abstraction. According to renowned speech therapist and dyslexia specialist Devon Barnes, most people with learning disabilities have average or above average intelligence at least.

In 2016, Mohammad Bahareth gave a TEDx speech in Jeddah. He was on stage, in front of 3,000 people, talking about his learning disability. The one he had hidden all his life.

Despite his fear of speaking in public, he did it anyway. Speaking in front of 3,000 people, saying that I have a disability called dyslexia that no one has known before, has been a very liberating experience, he told Arab News.

Bahareth (@mbahareth) is a bestselling author and advocate for dyslexia. Born and raised in Jeddah, he is an accomplished entrepreneur and start-up consultant.

He became known in the Kingdom for his dyslexia public awareness initiatives aimed at helping others like him.

There was a book in Arabic on all the techniques and tools he used or tried over the years to overcome and manage the daily difficulties associated with dyslexia.

He has given lectures and TV interviews to raise awareness and started dyslexia.sa to help Arabic speakers better understand the disease. He collaborated with international and local foundations, specialists and parents.

Bahareth strives to make reliable information and tools available on its website to help people with dyslexia improve their quality of life.

He wants to give people with dyslexia a better world by raising awareness, clearing misconceptions and calling on government agencies to ensure people with dyslexia are granted their rights.

One of the main reasons for this willingness to change is his personal experience and the challenges he has faced. There was a lack of support and a lack of recognition from authorities of dyslexia as a disability.

We are unable to obtain appropriate legal documents on disability from the Department of Human Resources and Social Development, which is the government entity responsible for issuing these documents, he said.

The condition was generally underestimated as a disability because it lacked a physical aspect, which led to accusations that he was seeking sympathy.

But public pity and sympathy is not what Bahareth wants. Its final objective is to create a specialized association in Saudi Arabia capable of diagnosing and adequately helping dyslexics.

Each person’s condition was different, Bahareth said. Some people were able to manage it, while others like him experienced severe symptoms such as involuntary compulsions and organ dysfunction due to the instability of electricity between the two brain hemispheres.

The brain works differently in dyslexics, so there is a need to better understand their educational and professional environment to improve and support their performance, while allowing them to develop their strengths.

You can get 300% more productivity from a dyslexic person if you know how to handle it properly. People with dyslexia usually use one side of the brain more than the other, so they are primarily creative and not suitable for administrative work. Imagine what people with dyslexia can do if they have the support they need. We put in about 600 times the effort required to function as normal people do.

The disease is considered to be of neurobiological and genetic origin, which means that it is transmitted in genes and can be found in families.

Bahareth was convinced that there were more dyslexics in Saudi Arabia than in many other countries of the world.

We have a high rate of marriage within the family, which would result in a higher percentage than in other countries.

Dyslexia is absent from official statistics and reports on learning disabilities and other disabilities because it is not yet officially recognized as such.

He urged the authorities to facilitate an integrated support system for dyslexics starting with recognition of disability, which would help to ensure appropriate support in public places, good treatment in educational institutions and in place. work, as well as legal and health protection.

He was disappointed with the current levels of awareness of dyslexia.

We will raise awareness so that every parent knows how to cope with this handicap and operate with the best tools, devices and techniques known to mankind.

I will do my best to achieve this goal in my lifetime and ensure that it continues after I die.

Saudi Arabia has seen the evolution of disability care laws in recent years. It ensures that people with disabilities can obtain suitable employment opportunities and education, ensuring their independence and integration into society.

But Bahareth said people with dyslexia still waited for authorities to pay attention to their requests and needs.

The Department of Human Resources and Social Development has not classified dyslexia as a disability, which is counterproductive and blocks all legal rights for people with dyslexia.

This lack of recognition prevents dyslexics from obtaining special discounts and priorities under certain conditions, as well as insurance and support for special tools and services, assistance at airports, police stations, courts and more. other places.

No one knows what we need to function or how to help us. Many doctors here are confused about this. Some put it in the psychology department, which is outdated. It should be organized with neurologists as it should, like every other country that is starting to realize this is a neurological disease, with the help of speech specialists when needed.

Bahareth thanked the Saudi Food and Drug Authority for allowing the sale of dyslexia drugs in the Kingdom. Their response was swift and diligent. It has helped me and many others and I hope the support will increase for all people with dyslexia.

Despite his many books in different fields and his busy career, Barareth is generally associated with dyslexia. But this association does not pose a problem for him.

I am proud to be an advocate for dyslexia in Saudi Arabia. In a few years, every dyslexic person in Saudi Arabia will be proud to have it. I know deep down that people with dyslexia will give back to their country more than anyone else. The next Saudi Einstein was born with dyslexia, and he could be a baby today, but I hope I’ll be the one to guide him to change the world.