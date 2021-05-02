Comment: What about the wave of half-naked men these days?

SINGAPORE: It looks like Singapore is having a Magic Mike moment with muscular, shirtless men who have been making the news in recent weeks.

Thursday, April 29, a photograph of the sculpted torso of model Chuando Tans made the cover of the country’s national big screen, apparently to announce his first role in the cinema where he discovers everything in the film.

Publicity

Publicity

And when American fashion brand Abercrombie and Fitch announced two weeks ago that it would be closing its Orchard Road store, the first thing most of us probably remember about the brand was its somewhat controversial decision to ‘hire male salespeople or mannequins to stand in the store. without their shirts when it opened here.



Abercrombie & Fitch will close its Singapore store on Orchard Road on May 2. (Photo: Instagram / abercrombie_singapore)

Then there are the Hunky Man Cleaning Service marketing photographs that have been making the rounds on the Internet.

The series of images shows a group of muscular men dressed only in jeans to clean and lift heavy objects, while a woman (fully dressed in a robe) watches them in awe.

Publicity

Publicity

SEXISM AND DOUBLE STANDARD

It all stinks of a strange sexist double standard which is rather disconcerting.

We clearly know what the reaction would be if a cleaning company advertised the services of bare-minimum housekeepers. Or if the Victorias Secret lingerie store started hiring sales associates and asked them to show up for work wearing only push-up bras.

There would invariably be a strong backlash decrying the objectification and exploitation of women.

Publicity

READ: Comment: Shes practically asking? Do Singaporeans subscribe to rape myths?



On the other hand, there is a certain joy among the audience to witness this parade of almost naked men.

Mr. Tans’ movie debut isn’t exactly the breaking news from the front page, as Google will tell you that there have been more than a handful of stories about this much-vaunted role and his abs over the course of it. past year.

Unsurprisingly, whenever there is an article on the same old subject, you can bet there will also be at least one free topless photograph of the man, if not more.

In fact, did you know that Abercrombie & Fitchs’ practice of populating their store with undressed men was discontinued in 2015? However, it also appears that the attention and hordes of shoppers lining up to enter the store also waned when the topless models had to put on their shirts.



A person carries a bag from the Abercrombie & Fitch store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York on February 27, 2017 (Photo: Reuters / Andrew Kelly)

One wonders if people were there to buy the brand’s tank tops or to admire a public spectacle. Worse yet, it raises questions about brands’ rather successful but problematic marketing tactics.

As for the Shirtless Male Maid Service, in the weeks since it launched as a publicity stunt, the company says it received more than 70 inquiries from people looking to hire these men. And a quick scroll through her social media posts will reveal a significant amount of thirsty comments objectifying housekeepers.

Why do people look perfectly fine when the out of color comments are directed at men or if men are the ones losing their clothes?

READ: Commentary: Terms like lucky boy and men will be men are problematic at double standards

IT’S NOT COMPLICATED

A recent Instagram post by women’s advocacy group AWARE attempts to provide some context by highlighting the historical gender imbalance of power.

While the group acknowledges that men also suffer from body dysmorphia due to unrealistic portrayals of the male body in the media, it points out that men have generally not been sexually exploited on a female scale. They are also not disadvantaged in the workplace because of their appearance.

The implication is that there may be different standards of acceptability when it comes to objectifying men versus women.



Members of the public wearing face masks at Orchard Road in Singapore on September 4, 2020 (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)



But that reasoning doesn’t fit very well in the context of this recent wave of daring body stripping. Surely it is regressive in the fight for gender equality, which should go both ways, to say that it is somehow less offensive to objectify men since they have less historical baggage?

If anything, women, the group that has traditionally suffered the consequences of objectification, can now afford to exert a little more empathy and clarity of thinking about why such behaviors should be. reported when roles are reversed.

Perhaps it becomes clearer that such objectification is misguided when one considers the possibility that men see undressing through a different lens. It is culturally more acceptable for men to display a toned and tense body as a sign of power.

READ: Commentary: Here’s what women really want when it comes to gender equality



So, for men who choose to strip naked for business reasons or to gain attention, they are more likely to be viewed with admiration than with censure.

So this is the other societal double standard that we need to be aware of – men are glorified for losing their clothes while women are ashamed to do the same.

READ: Commentary: Streets in Singapore are relatively safe, but women still face sexual danger

TIME TO CHANGE THINGS

It’s time to change perceptions, starting by sending the message that such Neanderthal, chest-pounding behavior has not been acceptable since the Stone Age.

In the case of the male house cleaning stunt, I was amused to find that there were a few germaphobes like me who were mostly concerned about hiring cleaners to make them sweat all over the apartment. because they are not properly dressed for work.

Yes, I would pay for the muscle to help me move heavy furniture, but please guys keep your shirts and sweat stains to yourself.

Ultimately, such examples of sexualized marketing might still surface every now and then because there is some demand from society, and wanting to eliminate them altogether might be a simple matter of thought.

It is precisely this fact that serves to remind us that it is how we as individuals – and by extension a society – react that reveals our true characters.



Pedestrians wearing face masks crossing a road on April 29, 2020 (File photo: Calvin Oh)



Our responses shape national norms on gender relations. We all have a responsibility to uphold the standards of acceptable behavior and to fight this disturbing pattern and nip it in the bud.

It is also opportune to speak up now when the Government of Singapore undertakes a comprehensive review of women’s issues. There is no doubt that we all want to stem the troubling and deeper issues that underlie the increase in sexual assault cases and the continued sexual objectification of women.

READ: Commentary: Why would someone steal underwear and ignore circuit breaker restrictions to do so?



A good place to start might be to tackle the problem of the sexual objectification of people regardless of gender.

Why not start taking baby steps by having an open, honest but difficult conversation about the gender, sexism and double standards we seem to have and what we can learn from these recent episodes?

And for now, in Singapore, can we please delay the mass release of half-naked photographs of men with bare bellies? It’s just a little too much.

Karen is a freelance lifestyle journalist specializing in travel and a graduate of Columbia Universitys School of Journalism in New York City.