WE ARE SAATH Online Fashion Show Highlights Mental Health in South Asian Community

About WE ARE SAATH Instagram page is a photo of a woman dressed in black standing with her hands around her neck, as if holding back from speaking. The caption under it reads: Stop being dramatic. ”

The post, released Thursday afternoon, is the first in a 12-part series that aims to start a conversation about the stigma surrounding mental health in the South Asian community.

The photo series was created by student group WE ARE SAATH at UNC and features teams of models, photographers and makeup artists who have come together to show different ways in which young people experience mental health issues as they are often misunderstood by older generations.

They seem to think sanity is that western idea, said creation president Pareen Bhagat. “We figured giving them a different perspective maybe would be trying to show it through a lens that has never been used before, which is fashion.”

How the show started

The idea for the project came from a MEJO 121: Introduction to Digital Storytelling course, when Bhagat introduced President Hrishika Muthukrishnan on a mission focused on mental health in South Asian communities.

Hrishika had said it, in one of the videos I had done, really well, Bhagat said. “You go to a doctor for a broken leg or something, so why don’t you go to the doctor if you have mental problems?”

After the class project, Bhagat joined WE ARE SAATH and the two decided to collaborate on a fashion show focused on the stigma surrounding mental health.

But, almost immediately, they encountered obstacles.

The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the possibility of all show attendees, they had limited location options for filming, and they still needed a team of photographers, makeup artists and models.

Funding for the shoot was also tricky at first. Muthukrishnan struggled to secure funding from the UNC student government, despite several arguments, while Bhagat got higher than expected quotes from fashion designers. They feared the show would happen.

But soon things started to click. Money from the student government and Arts Everywhere poured in, and Bhagat realized that she could get the clothes for less in her home country of Zimbabwe.

As vaccinations became more widely available, the group was able to secure land for a full day of filming and recruited South Asian models from WE ARE SAATH. The shooting was finally coming.

‘We are here for you’

In all aspects of the shoot, Muthukrishnan and Bhagat said they wanted to highlight how mental health is a poorly understood subject in South Asian cultures.

One of the models, Shivam Bhargava, appears in a group of people dressed in black in a photo. He has the word HELP written on his back and a black veil over his head, which Bhagat says represents being shrouded in stigma. The caption for the photo reads: This is not how we raised you.

As the show progresses, their costumes change. The outfits become more colorful and bright, the models’ characters become more cheerful, and the designs reflect a modern take on the traditional South Asian outfit. It symbolizes transformation, removing the stigma around sanity and oneness, Bhagat said.

These central themes determined everything, from the staging of the photos to the makeup.

We describe this oneness in all poses, the way we orient everyone, Muthukrishnan said. “We thought we had to plan each look very distinctly to effectively show our message.

Photos from the show are posted on WE ARE SAATH’s Instagram, and they also plan to post videos from the shoot on YouTube.

Through this project, the group hopes to show young people in South Asian communities facing the stigma surrounding mental health that they are not alone.

If you are in the transitional phase, were there for you, says Bhagat. “And while you’re still in the black outfit stage, we’re here for you if you ever need to reach out; there are people who are in the same position as you.

