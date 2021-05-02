These Perfect Knit Pieces Are Everything You Could Want In A Dress

Rihanna seems to be the only celebrity to have managed to express volumes without saying anything for a year. She took the fashion fatigue affected by Covid and flipped it over.

It was my impression when I saw a recent photo of her walking out of an LA restaurant in a gorgeous Nanushka knit dress. She looked hot and sexy. She seemed to be wearing the dress entirely for her own enjoyment, and luckily we got to see her.

Rihanna’s current sweatpants with stiletto heel combinations are also an exercise in honesty. They recognize that life has changed for all of us. For obvious reasons, we will now have dinner in tracksuits. High heels are a specific luxury. But her latest Covid-cozy dress is next-level fashion. Rihanna wearing the perfect knit dress stopped me in my tracks.

This sent me into an immediate internet spiral of knit dresses on Google. I then braved the volcano which is my closet to find my own navy blue ribbed knit dress. It comes from Cos and is high neck, sleeveless and ankle length. It comes with a matching cropped long sleeve deep v neck sweater. When you wear them together, the sweater casually falls over your shoulder, exposing your upper arm. I put it on and realized that I looked nothing like Rihanna, but I had found my vaccination look.

READ MORE:

* Lou Sutherland, “ Wardrobe Fairy Godmother, ” wants you to love fashion again

* Chore coats are not just yard clothes

* Sweater vests: no longer just for your grandfather

* Please join me in enjoying the Rihannas Expert Mullet



Living in New York, the past year has been intense. I had days when I had no reason to care about what I was wearing. No one wanted to leave the house anyway and there was nowhere to go.

This American spring brings more than just hot weather to the city. Many of my relatives have been vaccinated and I have an appointment for the vaccination soon. I feel guilty in acknowledging the privilege of this appointment next week, but it will be the best way to serve the city I love and protect my immediate community. I can also dress for the convenience of the vaccinators.

A knit dress is the most comfortable dress you can wear. It adapts to your body shape and there is no panic when you zip up. It’s a dress that makes you feel like you’re always in bed. Although you may see flashes of bare legs, you will never have cold knees. The long, thin line is flattering on all body types. What more could a woman want in a dress?

I have some tips on how to wear a knit dress, but the most important thing is to be comfortable with your own body. Anyone with a healthy body should take a moment to celebrate that body. The day of my vaccination, I will channel Rihanna. I’ll be super comfy in my knit dress, with just a little bit of skin showing in the right places.

How to wear a knit dress

Structure

You don’t want harsh underwear lines. They are entertaining and people notice them rather than appreciating your curves. I’m not suggesting people wear Spanx, but boy’s shorts, or even an old sock cut above the knee, is a good idea.

A sports bra or wireless bra will soothe and help erase hard lines.

Keep it minimal

I like a neutral shoe with a knit dress, consider a chocolate ankle boot or crisp white sneakers. I prefer a ponytail with a knit dress, just because I think it looks better. The overall goal with a knit dress is clean and modern.

Short and confident jacket

A knit dress really looks better with a short jacket. It helps create the long look.

If you feel apprehensive about showing off your butt, just remember that a lot of Americans pay a lot of money for extra padding in this area.