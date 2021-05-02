The X-Men’s best costumes only lasted eight issues





In 1997, Joe Madureira redesigned a handful of X-Men for a mission in Shi’ar space – and the costumes were sadly wasted when they were forgotten.

theX MenThe best costumes in the series only lasted eight issues. Over the years, Marvel’s Merry Mutants have gone through many different costumes. When Charles Xavier first founded the X-Men, he had his students dress up in matching team uniforms that didn’t perform particularly well; it wasn’t long before the professor allowed them to start wearing more individualistic outfits, with Jean Gray drawing the first ones. In 1991, Jim Lee redesigned the X-Men as part of a major relaunch. The designs he used became considered iconic and definitive for the X-Men, in part because of the success of X-Men: The Animated Series, who used them. But, as successful as the relaunch of the X-Men in 1991 may have been, over the decade the franchise waned. It did so in large part because of the behind-the-scenes chaos that started when a number of prominent Marvel artists left to found Image Comics, and continued when Marvel nearly went bankrupt. The X-Men have become stagnant, perfectly symbolized by the fact that even their costumes have remained the same for years. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Storm Say Goodbye To The X-Men In Comic Sneak Peak All of this makes it ironic that in 1997 Joe Madureira came up with some fascinating new costumes for some of the X-Men – which only lasted eight issues. Writer Scott Lobdell launched an arc in which a handful of X-Men were hunted down by their alien allies the Shi’ar, plunged into a crisis in which a techno-organic race known as the Phalanx was poised. to overthrow the Shi’ar. Empire. The X-Men were in civilian clothes at the time, and as a result, they adopted outfits from the shi’ar fashion, which gave Madureira a fantastic opportunity to create whole new looks for the team. Madureira’s costumes were remarkably creative. Beast, for example, wore an actual outfit, unlike the pair of trunks that made up his typical look at the time; moreover, the whites and yellows contrasted in an interesting way with the blue of his fur. Gambit was visually interesting, ditching his usual trench coat in favor of something classy and imposing, with the Shi’ar badge on his chest complementing it. Snape left his usual greens to stand out from every other costume she’s ever worn, and he was popular enough to get Marvel to sign a figure. But the best was undoubtedly Bishop’s, not least because it incorporated what appeared to be vents that emitted excess bioenergy that he was still storing. These designs were superb, but unfortunately they did not last, worn fromUncanny X-Men # 142 until # 150, when the X-Men returned to Earth. It’s such a shame as they had the potential to symbolically re-develop the X-Men for the first time in years, to take the franchise forward in a new direction. incredible frequency and writers in constant conflict with editorial teams, which means no one has agreed on what that direction should be. Soon the X Men were back in their Jim Lee era costumes, and these spectacular creations have been sadly forgotten. More: Best Rogue Comic Book Costumes Fans Haven’t Seen In The X-Men Movies Superman has the best reason not to have to train

