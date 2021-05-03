Fashion
Indian artisans struggle to survive in fashion’s ‘invisible supply chains’
Before the pandemic, Gayatri Khanna’s Mumbai-based embroidery company worked on luxury clothing and accessories for some of the world’s biggest fashion houses.
Now, she says, some of them won’t even answer her calls.
“These are people we have spoken to for years and years,” she said in a telephone interview. “And suddenly there’s no news, or even a ‘What’s going on?’ Or, “How are you?” “
Khanna, who is the founder and director of Milaaya Embroideries, said her company’s export business was down 70% from the previous year. Although there were relatively few canceled orders at the very start of the pandemic, new work quickly dried up as labels shifted their activity to “one or two” main suppliers, she said.
The role of South Asian ateliers in fast fashion is well documented. But Indian artisans also have a significant stake in some of the world’s most expensive luxury items – including the ready-to-wear and haute couture collections seen on red carpets and catwalks.
If this subcontracting is in part due to the comparative cost of labor in Europe, Indian artisans are particularly sought after for their artisanal work, often passed down from generation to generation. Milaaya Embroideries, for example, specializes in intricate styles of hand embroidery called “aari” and a technique called “zardozi,” which uses gold, silver and metallic threads.
The company manufactures everything from bridal wear to embroidered dresses, listing luxury brands such as Givenchy, Gucci and Ralph Lauren as clients. And while Khanna did not point the finger at individual brands, she called on all of her luxury clients to support the struggling artisans on whom they depend.
“The first thing they should do is look at the suppliers who are a vital part of their supply chain, like us – even if we were one of three, four or five suppliers – and see how they can continue. to offer us even a small amount of business, ”she said.
“So I think there should be a conversation between luxury brands and suppliers to say, ‘Hey, what can you do? What can we do? “”
LVMH, Kering (the parent companies of Givenchy and Gucci respectively) and Ralph Lauren did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on their activities with Milaaya Embroideries or the current situation in India.
Industry in free fall
“We were able to take care of them, but we can’t go on forever,” she said, predicting that at the current rate, the company may only be able to support employees for six more months.
A craftsman works on a face mask at Milaaya Embroideries. As luxury brand orders disappear, the company has had to find new ways to generate income and pay its employees. Credit: Milaaya embroidery courtesy
According to Shefalee Vasudev, editor-in-chief of Indian fashion magazine Voice of Fashion, lax labor laws in India made it too easy for manufacturers to downsize artisans and craftspeople as business disappeared.
“Essentially, the millions of workers who work in the underbelly of the luxury industry … are not on contract,” she said, adding: “If written contracts are in place, they often don’t include not working hours or whether someone will be notified before being fired. “
Even though luxury houses wanted to support workers, their supply chains are often too complicated for them to even know who makes their clothes, she added.
“You could have 500 people doing extremely skillful and intricate embroidery, which will then be sold for thousands of dollars,” she says. “But when it lands on the table of the Creative Director (of a luxury label), they may never know who did the job, because the first entrepreneur has a subcontractor – there are these many. invisible supply chains that come into play. “
No business as usual
Although the domestic Covid-19 situation in India is worsening day by day, with nearly 400,000 new cases recorded on Saturday alone, the resumption of consumption in other markets offers a glimmer of hope for besieged artisans from the country. Kering and LVMH, the parent companies of some of Europe’s biggest fashion houses, have both reported a rebound in sales thanks in large part to the return of buyers in China and the United States.
The new demand is expected to quickly translate into increased production in India, Vasudev said. But the editor, who has widely reported on the impact of Covid-19 on clothing manufacturing in India, warned that resuming orders may not mean a return to wages or working conditions before. the pandemic.
“What I see happening is that after the takeover these people will be exploited (because the employers will say), ‘It’s about survival for you. You used to have 50 rupees to do this, now do it for 25, otherwise you won’t get anything. So I actually see the problems increasing next year.
“A number of fashion designers have told me that they say to people, ‘Why are you asking for raises and promotions? Remember, you still have a job. “”
