When the use of biblical figures in fashion goes wrong – Lomabeat.com

Fashion brands throughout history have used biblical figures as an influence for their products. Recently, Lil Nas X produced Satan shoes (see photos here) in collaboration with the American art collective MSCHF (pronounced malice). Since the shoes were released, the rapper has sounded hell because his fashion piece has been condemned by politicians and celebrities. This experience shows what can possibly happen when a fashion brand enters into controversy due to the use of a biblical figure in their designs.

Nordstrom’s senior visual stylist Kate Sage wrote via email that religion and biblical characters are a popular topic in artistic expression.

Artistic expression, whether on paper, canvas, or clothing, is one method that can be used to better understand your subject matter, wrote alumni at Point Loma Nazarene University.

Sage explained that there is a lot of emotion in artistic creation. Using her degree in Fashion Merchandising, she experienced that emotion is also linked to religion and the exploration of faith.

This is why they go so well together, she wrote.

Satan shoes include Satanic symbolism on the modified Nike Air Max 97 sneaker. The shoe consists of a red and black design, a bronze pentagram attached to the laces, the bible verse Luke 10:18 on the side and a drop of blood mixed with the ink that fills the air bubble of the shoe.

This isn’t the first time the Brooklyn-based company has produced a shoe centered around a religious figure.

In 2019, ABC7 News reported that MSCHF produced Jesus Shoes (see photos here). The same modified Nike Air Max 97 consists of a blue and white theme, a miniature crucifix, the bible verse Matthew 14:25 on the side and the holy water of the Jordan which was blessed by a priest in the sole of the shoe.

Only Satan shoes have been the subject of legal action by sports brand Nike.

CBS News reported on April 1 that a US District Court in New York City had approved Nike’s request for a temporary restraining order against the MSCHF company. Nikes’ lawyer argued that confusion over the brand’s involvement in the sneaker led customers to boycott the sports company, damaging their image and reputation. The court order states that MSCHF cannot send shoes to the public. Unfortunately for Nike, of the 666 pairs of Satan shoes produced, all but one were sold and shipped to their customers.

On the same day, MSCHF published a declaration on their website defending their products. They state that the Jesus and Satan shoes are speculative works of art created to start a conversation, with conversation being what happens when you combine the culture of celebrity collaboration and brand worship with religious worship in one line. limited edition works of art.

We believe that it is better to make art which directly participates in its subject; it’s stronger to do one thing than to speak about one thing, MSCHF wrote in the statement on their website.

A few days later, on April 8, the the Wall Street newspaper reported that MSCHF had agreed to settle the Nike lawsuit by offering to launch a voluntary recall to repurchase the shoes from buyers.

The Wall Street Journal reports in the same article that MSCHF lawyer David Bernstein is delighted with the outcome of the court case.

Bernstein informed the Wall Street Journal that the Satan shoes made by MSCHF were produced to make the stated claim on the company website. As a result of the trial made public, their statement was able to reach communities around the world, far beyond what MSCHF expected, Bernstein admitted.

Sage thinks that art isn’t meant to be okay with everyone.

Because art is a form of self-expression and communicating the way you see the world, there’s always someone to disagree with you, Sage wrote.

Sage explained that this situation boils down to branding.

She wrote: Using the Nikes logo she claims to be making a statement that Nike does not condone or approve of.

As a result of this, the sports brand is within its rights to take legal action against the producers of Satan shoes.

Sage added: If MSCHF wants to produce a shoe as a method of artistic expression or to make a statement, it can do so with its own name.

At present, Jesus Shoes has not been sued unlike its reverse product, Satan Shoes.

Religion is an integral part of the culture of this world, in all its forms, Sage wrote. It will always have its place in art, including fashion.

