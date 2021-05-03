Ewan McGregor discusses decision to play gay role in new Halston series





Later in the interview, McGregory explained his decision to take on the role, stating that he wouldn’t have taken on the role if he had only focused on Halston’s sexuality. “If this was more of a story about Halston’s sexuality, then maybe it’s fair for the gay actors to play this role,” he said. “But in this case, and I don’t want to sound like I’m getting out of this, because it’s something I’ve thought about a lot, I guess in the end, I felt like it was just a part of who he was. Regarding McGregory’s casting in the coin series, the creator Ryan murphy said he was “the only choice”. “What Ewan understood about Halstonm was that Halston had a vision in his mind of who he wanted to be in life. He created himself, ”he said. Roy Halston Frowick was an openly gay-acclaimed fashion designer who gained international fame in the 1970s. His influence and business strategies redefined American fashion. The Netflix series will follow the legendary fashion designer and his rise in the fashion industry. The official synopsis reads: The Limited Series Halston follows legendary fashion designer (McGregor) as he exploits his unique and coined name in a global fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the times he lives in, The 1970s and 80s in New York City until a hostile takeover forced him to fight for control of his most valuable asset, the name Halston himself. The cast of the set includes Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, Vera Farmiga as Adele, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin and Rory Culkin as Joel. Schumacher. Daniel Minahan, who is known for his work on True Blood and The L Word, will direct and produce the series. Halston is scheduled for release on Friday, May 14, 2021.







