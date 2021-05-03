Sam Burns scores first PGA Tour victory impressively at Valspar Championship





Weekly MMA UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to win title UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card ended strong with two shattering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to win title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all within the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas main event 25. Reyes recovered and was took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn’t take long for Prochazka to bring the fight back to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, injuring the former title contender. Reyes didn’t finish, however, winning several combinations in the dying moments of the round. Prochazka ate the punches and continued to comb forward, bloody Reyes’ nose. The American responded with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the punches better than Reyes and again responded with a searing combination that rocked Reyes before the end of the round. Reyes started the second round strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka onto the canvas. But the Czech kept pushing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he continued to throw his own punches and kicks. Reyes cradled him and Prochazka leveled up, looking for a retreat, instead of getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell onto his back, but couldn’t finish the choking. Prochazka escaped and stood up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka once again brought the fight to his feet. Moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, releasing a right elbow followed by a left back elbow that left Reyes face down on the canvas. Former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and only two fights in his UFC tenure, Prochazka should now get a chance against the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, who is scheduled for September 4 at the UFC. 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title, Prochazka simply said, “Oh, okay. Yeah, I’m ready. “Before the UFC, all of my fights taught me and my team to get better and better to get into the UFC and win a title.” UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with a spinning elbow Giga Chikadze ends Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but quickly ended ended with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson traded several hard blows in the opening moments of the fight. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written on Swanson’s tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking that the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze invaded Swanson and landed a few punches that forced the fight to end at 1:03 of the first round. “I had to tell all the Top 15 guys that I’m here. If you didn’t know my name, now you know,” Chikadze said after the fight. “I had to bring the fire.” Following the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. “Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you.” UFC Vegas 25 Results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight against Dustin Jacoby in Peril Friday weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their one-on-one. Luckily, there was no repeat of the Jeremy Stephens cancellation against Drakkar Klose and the Cutelabla versus Jacoby fight went ahead as planned. It was a battle between the feet, but the end result left much to be desired. Jacoby started off strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually knocked him down. Jacoby got back to his feet pretty quickly each time, but Cutelaba took him down multiple times throughout the set, landing punches or elbows after nearly every out. Cutelaba returned to the withdrawal in the second round. It worked well for the first couple of minutes, but Jacoby started stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby shifted Cutelaba with a right hand in the dying seconds of the second round, but couldn’t knock him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba continued to swing, but it looked like he had lost a step or two since the first lap. Not as worried about the pullout as he was in the first round, Jacoby swayed with more powerful punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and continued to fight back. Jacoby narrowly missed with a huge flying knee, then went for his own teardown. Cutelaba stuffed him. Jacoby got the out on his next attempt, but there were about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled that it was a draw for an overall result of a shared draw. UFC Vegas 25 Results: Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby Ruled On Draw (Photos Courtesy UFC) Manager Says Kamaru Usman Wants Michael Chiesa Next At UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka beats Dominick Reyes KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled on a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28) Sean Strickland def. Krzysztof Jotko via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Merab Dvalishvili def. Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (30 -27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Preliminaries Luana Pinheiro def.Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def.Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29 -28) Luana Carolina def. Poliana Botelho via split decision (29-28), 28-29, 29-28) Loma Lookboonmee def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Andreas Michailidis def. KB Bhullar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Filipe Cola res defeats Luke Sanders via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos