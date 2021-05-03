Mom of teenage girl killed in accident: “I couldn’t even see her in her ball gown” – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Weather Indiana





ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) – Jody Conaway’s world turned on Saturday when she found out her daughter, Kalen Hart, and Hart’s boyfriend Lendon Byram would not be showing up for photos before the prom. The couple died in an accident near the intersection of 281st Street and Lacy Road, near Arcadia. Conaway said it was a night the two had been looking forward to for some time. “I couldn’t even see her in her ball gown with her hair and makeup on, and I mean I saw her partially in her ball gown for the past two days when I went to the office. of the coroner to see her, ”Conaway said. Hart was a student in Hamilton Heights and Byram attended Cathedral High School. Byram’s classmate Hudson Miller said the ball was very important to Byram because this year Cathedral was only allowing older people to attend. Now Miller will never hear about the night Byram had been talking about for weeks. “It was like us talking about it and how excited he was to go to a prom and everything.” Just like thinking about it now, it’s so crazy how excited he was to be able to do this with his girlfriend, ”Miller said. Miller said it had been difficult for students around the world, but especially for Cathedral students. “This is the third death of a student in a little over a year, so it’s like when you think about it, it’s like, ‘Why do we have to keep doing this?’ Having prayer services, having to post RIP Lendon and having to come together and cry, it’s like, “When is this going to end?” Conaway wishes she had the answers and said she had not only lost her daughter, but another person who was quickly part of her family. She said Lendon came for family dinners two or three nights a week. Her parents are on her mind, as she said Lendon was their only child. “It hurts me, and I have two more biological kids and two bonus kids, and it’s tough enough, so I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” Conaway said. A meal train and two fundraisers have been set up to help families:

