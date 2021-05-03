Italy wins two gold medals as Silesia21 world athletics relays conclude

Italy won two gold medals on the final day of the Silesia21 World Athletics Relays which took place in a cold Silesian stadium as the other titles were split between South Africa, the Netherlands , Cuba, Germany and the hosts.

After an opening day of heats that saw the teams advance to places at Tokyo 2020 by reaching their respective finals in the men’s and women’s 4×100 and 4x400m events, and the mixed 4x400m event, today was all about the glory – and cash prize of $ 40,000 (29,000 /33,000) for the winners who finished up to eighth place.

In addition, the top 10 men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m teams, as well as the top 12 mixed 4x400m teams, qualified for the Oregon World Athletics Championships22.

Akani Simbine brought South Africa home in style to win gold in the men’s 4x100m in 38.71 seconds over Italy in second at 39.21, with Japan third in 39.42.

Brazil’s defense of their title failed as they were disqualified, as were Ghana, Germany and the Netherlands failing to finish.

Italy won the women’s 4x100m title in 43.79 ahead of the hosts, who clocked 44.10 against a Dutch side propelled by two-time 200m world champion Dafne Schippers by thousandths of a second , whose lead was lost during the final change.

Ecuador, 40the in the world, who qualified for their first Olympic appearance in the event by reaching the final, finished honorably fifth behind Japan in 44.43.

Cuba were exhilarating and exuberant winners of the women’s 4x400m title as their final leg runner Roxana Gomes won to take them to the line in 3min 28.41sec ahead of the hosts, Britain’s Jessie Knight retaining the bronze medal as the challenge expected from the great Dutch runner Lieke Klaver fell on the last 50 meters.

After European individual athletics champion Femke Bol brought the Dutch back to contention in stage three with the fastest split of the day of 50.58, it looked like they would add another gold medal as they left. ‘they won at the European Indoors, but they fell just short. .

The Dutch set off looking to make amends in the 4x400m final as the fastest qualifiers, and after an extremely competitive race in which they passed and came out on top with South Africa, they finished in the lead so that Tony Van Diepen timed his last push for perfection to bring the witness home in 3: 03.46.

Japan, who qualified for Tokyo 2020 after winning world bronze two years ago, fielded an quartet who rose to the challenge to finish second, exactly one second behind the Dutch, with South Africa settling for bronze ahead. Botswana.

However, the favorite Belgian quartet were disappointed, as they finished eighth and last with last leg runner Kevin Borlee looking in bad shape.

Italy won the mixed 4x400m relay – due to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo after being featured at the 2019 World Championships in Doha – in 3: 16.60 of Brazil, who clocked a 3: 17.54, and the Dominican Republic in 3: 17.58.

The hosts captured gold in the women’s 4x200m relay with a national record of 1: 34.98, with Ireland taking silver with a national record of 1: 35.93 and Ecuador taking bronze. in 1: 36.86.

The men’s 4x200m title went to Germany in 1: 22.43 ahead of Kenya in 1: 24.26 and Portugal who set a national record of 1: 24.53.

The top eight places in each relay for Tokyo were awarded to the top eight teams at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019.

In cases where these teams have also qualified in the Silesian top-eight, the remaining quota places for Tokyo – 16 per event – will be allocated according to the World Athletics Best Performance Lists as of June 29, 2021.