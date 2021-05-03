Recap: Phoenix Suns Dominate Thunder in Dramatic Way





It should have been a game where the Suns were able to rest Chris Paul and Devin Booker for the entire fourth quarter. As we have all seen, it certainly was not. It was a horrible end to the game, as the Suns slept for the last 5 minutes and almost let the young Thunder team pass. Ultimately, a victory is always a victory. 1st half It was clear from the get-go that the Suns wouldn’t be able to clinch a win over an embarrassed Thunder team after their historic loss to Indiana. Oklahoma City took an early lead on hot shots and led 33-27 after the first quarter. The Thunder are one of three teams in the association with no supporters, so after playing a ton of exciting home and road games, it was easy to see why this team struggled to match their usual intensity right from the start. start. Chris Paul was upset that he hadn’t been able to play in front of his former fans this season. In the second quarter, the Suns woke up a bit from an energy point of view and were able to take the lead after a few round trips. Mikal Bridges struck three straight late in the quarter to extend the Phoenix lead to 7. Deandre Ayton also had an impressive pair of blocks to close the quarter. Torrey Craig provided an injection of energy on the defensive end and the glass as usual, causing the Suns to a strong near the half, leading 64 to 57. He had 13 points and 5 rebounds on 7 attempts. ultra-efficient placement. Half-time: PHX 64, OKC 57

Reservation: 16 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-13 FG

Craig: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-7 FG

Paul: 7 Pts, 7 Ast

Bazley: 10 Pts, 5 Reb Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 3, 2021 2nd half Torrey Craigs’ dominance continued into the start of the 3rd quarter as he really kept them afloat when it comes to energy. Devin Booker was doing a great job shooting fouls and hitting the free throw line as he had 10 attempts with 3:50 left in the 3rd quarter. When he’s aggressive out of dribbling like this (contact seeking), it’s almost impossible cover. The Suns were able to extend the lead to 17 at the end of the third quarter, creating the split we thought we were seeing much earlier in the game. Booker reached 30 points after hitting his first three of the game in the closing stages of the third quarter. Leading in the final quarter of action, the Suns led the Thunder by a score of 98-85. Chris Paul led the second unit early in the fourth to keep his lead intact, showing Frank Kaminsky a nifty pair of dimes to secure a double-double. One thing I liked about this game was that Cam Johnsons relentlessly attacked off the dribble, looked for contact and made some tough finishes + draft fouls. Game star Torrey craig 18 points, 10 rebounds (3 offensives), 2 blocks, 1 steal, 8/10 FG. All out of respect for Devin Booker, you have to tip Craigs’ effort and tenacity tonight. He kept them afloat from the start. following Suns @ Cavs Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. MST







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos