The 5 Best and Top Rated Clothing Stores in San Jose

Below is a list of the best and major clothing stores in San Jose. To help you find the best clothing stores near you in San Jose, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.

Artesanias Tapatias Kool

Artesanias Tapatias Kool sells clothes made by talented artisans who combine the latest fashion and tradition. Their product includes clothing, shoes, accessories and decorations which are mostly handcrafted and made from durable materials. Without a doubt, their products are intricately crafted by talented artists and are truly worth every penny. They are also known to be friendly and approachable to their customers that you won’t have a hard time looking for the items you are looking for.

You can browse their website for their latest items and you can opt for the items you want delivered right to your door by adding them to your online shopping cart.

Address: 1690 Story Rd suite # 125, San Jose, CA 95122

Telephone: (408) 809 6066

Website: artesaniastapatias.store

They had great customer service and were incredibly nice to everyone. They helped us find what we were looking for. Chelsy Aguillar Gomez

Diaz Men’s Clothing

Diaz Men’s Clothing is the place to be if you are only looking for men’s clothing. This is a family run store and most of all you can see the store owner visiting and maintaining the store with his friendly but professional staff.

This shop is best known for its hats, but it also sells clothing and shoes with a variety of selective styles that date back to the late 1970s to the present day. The prices of their items are quite reasonable and depend on the rarity and design. They also offer clothing adjustments to suit your height for a small fee.

Address: 70 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

Telephone: (408) 297 8443

Website: diazmenswear.com

The staff here are just wonderful! They are so nice to their customers and truly embody what the customer service experience is. As our end of month poker tournament quickly approaches, I wanted to get a new fedora and found the perfect one here at Diaz Mens Wear. Donald greenwood

Tillys

Tillys caters to all genders, sizes and ages and offers clothing for every season from their warm flannels and hoodies for winter to boardshorts and bikinis for summer. The go-to store for someone who is shopping for different types of carriers, especially if it’s for a family. They sell clothes at a very affordable price and you can even find flight deals at this shop. Don’t worry about being overwhelmed with the number of items sold, as their vendors are all accessible and will be happy to help you find what you need.

Address: 2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122

Telephone: (408) 238 2418

Website: tillys.com

Mathew, Valeria and one other were very polite and constantly made sure everything was okay. Thanks guys! Juann

Sidewalk guards available

Sidewalk guards available is for people looking for baby and children’s clothing at a very affordable price. They are known for their good quality clothes with good prices and for having sales most of the time. It is a well organized and efficient operating store thanks to its display layout and welcoming staff.

If you don’t have time to visit the store, feel free to check out their website and browse it. You can choose to pick up your items or have them delivered right to your door. They offer free shipping for orders totaling $ 35 and over.

Address: 5353 Almaden Expy j40, San Jose, CA 95118

Telephone: (408) 266 0390

Website: locations.carters.com

I had a great time in this store because they have adorable baby and kids outfits. Looking forward to going back as they always have a good sale. I love it! Joanne willson

Ella More

Ella More is the perfect store for women who have a hard time researching their size as it caters to plus size women. The quality of their clothes is almost at the same level as the well-known stores, but they sell them at a very affordable price. They have a wide selection of clothing and are always up to date with the latest trends.

For interested buyers with busy schedules, just visit their website and check their items to save time. They also do home delivery and free shipping for orders over $ 75. Please rest assured that if the item is no longer available but you were successful in checking out, they will issue refunds ASAP.

Address: 412 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA 95133

Telephone: (408) 347 1065

Website: ellaplusfashion.com

Beautiful clothes. Cute alternatives for women who are neither too young nor too old. Mareena garcia