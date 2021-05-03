David Beckham rocks the once-ridiculed fashion trend in gorgeous style





Some people are just unfairly talented. David Beckham is one of those people. Not only is he one of the greatest soccer players of all time, a great dad and someone who has given millions to charity, but he’s also a really nice guy. It is really unfair. At least you hope he was a little dumb. On top of all that, he is one of the best dressed men on the planet. While it is true that his wife Victoria is an accomplished fashion designer and has undoubtedly helped him polish his sartorial chops, Becks’ personal style is still quite impressive. Of Peaky Blinders-inspired, amazingly English looks like effortless streetwear outfits, the man has reach. Her latest outfit not only demonstrates her exceptional poise, but also hints at a fashion trend of the coming years: the revival of the Hawaiian shirt. Italian performance car brand Maserati, which recently signed Beckham as the new global ambassador, shared photos of the dapper 46-year-old relaxing on the set of one of their new commercials in a shirt. oversized Hawaiian. Beckham associated the colorful shirt with a simple white tank top and tailored black pants, with her huge array of tattoos and a bit of gold bling in evidence. It’s a bit of a retro look that, although it’s rather laid back, also screams class. It’s relaxed but refined; Beckham peak, really. The tropical pattern of the shirt also complements the exotic Maserati Levante Trofeo 440kW crossover it also leans on. RELATED: The Maserati Levante Trofeo is a Convenient 300km / h SUV with Ferrari Power As the name suggests, Hawaiian shirts (or “ aloha shirts ”) first appeared in the 1930s in Hawaii, with the style eventually gaining popularity after WWII veterans stationed there. -bas brought colorful shirts back to the Americas. 1961 Elvis Presley film Blue hawaii has also been instrumental in popularizing the tropical shirt style. Hawaiian shirts have always had a reputation for division. Many see them as kitsch, although their kitsch quality is also exactly what draws people to them – ironically or not. In recent years, designer brands like Prada or Saint Laurent produce their take on the Hawaiian shirt, as well as the renewed interest of tailors in style: wearing a suit jacket with a Hawaiian shirt has become a chic and casual staple. We predict that 2021 will continue to see the Hawaiian shirt – especially stylish numbers like Beckham’s – continue to enjoy increased popularity. The past twelve months have seen fashion take a decidedly more relaxed and comfortable direction (which is understandable when most of us still can’t go out as usual thanks to The Spicy Cough). Plus, at a time when there is so much unhappiness and sadness, we all need a little fun… And what could be more fun than a loud shirt? Read more







