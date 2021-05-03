MAFS: Alana Lister flaunts her curves in a plunging dress for her 31st birthday

Connect with us

Eyes in the air! Alana Lister Bride at First Sight flaunts her curves in a plunging blue dress as she celebrates her 31st birthday

By Caleb Taylor For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Update:

Alana Lister was known for her raunchy antics with her ‘husband’ Jason Engler during the final season of Married At First Sight.

And the sexy schoolteacher gave her Instagram followers an eye-popping look over the weekend as she celebrated her 31st birthday on the Gold Coast.

Alana slid her curves into a bodycon blue dress that featured a plunging neckline and bold cutouts.

Hi guys! Married to First Sight’s sexy teacher Alana Lister gave her Instagram followers an eye-catching look this weekend as she celebrated her 31st birthday on the Gold Coast.

Alana seemed quite happy with her choice of outfit as she squirmed in front of the mirror a bit.

The stunning dress showcased her surgically enhanced neckline and cutting pins.

She teamed the outfit with nude heels, went for a bright makeup palette, and sported her caramel braids in loose waves.

Beauty: Alana went for a bright makeup palette and wore her caramel tresses in loose waves

It comes after Alana answers one of the most frequently asked questions about her life: What exactly is her ethnicity?

She revealed in a question-and-answer session on Instagram on Thursday that she was Chinese-Mauritian or Mauritian of Chinese descent.

Alana explained that her father is Chinese and her mother South African, and that she was born in Mauritius before moving to Australia as a child.

Statuesque: Alana seemed quite pleased with her choice of outfit as she squirmed in front of the mirror a bit

Mauritius is an island nation located approximately 2,000 km east of Africa in the Indian Ocean.

“This one is requested all the time. My mum is South African and my dad is Chinese, but my family is from Mauritius, ” Alana told fans.

“So we grew up in Mauritius. This is where my mom and dad met because South Africa is really close to Mauritius.

Background: Alana revealed in a question-and-answer session on Instagram on Thursday that she was Chinese-Mauritian or Mauritian of Chinese descent

“My older sister, she started primary school there, then we all moved to Australia. We are therefore Sino-Mauritians ”.

Alana was born Sinead Chong and carried that name throughout elementary and high school, Daily Mail Australiarevealed in February.

She changed her name to Alana Lister after graduating in 2009 and began to revise her appearance with cosmetic enhancements around this time.

Family: Alana (seen on her second birthday) explained that her father is Chinese and her mother South African, and that she was born in Mauritius before moving to Australia as a child.

Alana’s name change was said to have been inspired by Brisbane street artist Anthony Lister, whose work she admired.

Some friends noticed that his name could be abbreviated as “A. List ‘and joked that maybe she intended to get famous.

She was paired with 35-year-old build estimator Jason Engler for this year’s Married at First Sight season, but she has now separated.

Name Change: She was born Sinead Chong and carried that name until she graduated from high school. Alana's name change was inspired by street artist Anthony Lister, whose work she admired

