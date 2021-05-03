Gen Z is trading trendy clothing races for #thriftflips – Glossy





As Generation Z has moved away from the millennial pink, in favor of bright and fun colors, the demo starts trading fast fashion #clothinghauls for #thriftflips.

The number of social platform and blog posts tagged #ThriftFlip increased 236% between Q2 2019 and Q1 2020, according to Tribe Dynamics. Meanwhile, #ClothingHaul has only increased by 26%.

Six of the top ten performing posts tagged #ThriftFlip were either posted on TikTok or referenced a TikTok post, which is in line with Gen Z’s new preference for TikTok over older platforms like Instagram.In fact, Piper Sandlers’ latest biannual Gen Z outlook survey of 7,000 American teens found that those who see Instagram as their favorite social platform fell 35% in Fall 2019 at 24% in Spring 2021. Tiktok topped Instagram this spring, by 30%. TikTok, which became so popular during the pandemic, is rough around the edges and gives people a glimpse into real life and the humanity behind the people or, in our case, the founders, Jensen Neff said. , 22, co-founder of sustainable clothing brand Oddli. Last June, Neff and Ellie Chen, 23, founded Oddli, which uses dead fabrics from the fashion industry. In college, you buy something that ships overnight from Zara or Amazon, and you don’t know where it came from, Chen said. We felt like there wasn’t really a sustainable alternative that spoke of the color and energy we wanted to be a part of. Oddlis products include halter tops, shorts and bucket hats in colorful patchwork. Neff said Oddlis audiences wanted to follow the story of two young women building a brand from the bottom up. TikTok allows them to do this while also serving as an amazing free marketing tool for the brand, she said. Oddlis first post, which has racked up 2 million views since its release in August 2020, is set to the popular TikTok song Backyard Boy. Neffs’ voiceover includes hard-hitting facts, like: Every time you buy a T-shirt you’re using, on average, the amount of water a human uses in three years. At the same time, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at Oddlis development. The most important thing we have to do in our generation is to fight climate change, said Neff. And TikTok is amazing for education. After showcasing their story on TikTok, Neff and Chen launched their first collection, raising around $ 52,000 in pre-orders through Kickstarter. The duo are currently preparing to launch their second line this summer. Gabriella Meyer, 25, has had similar success using TikTok to expand the reach of her Denimcratic brand. Meyer started Denimcratic as a commentary on the democratization of blue jeans for his graduate thesis at the University of Michigan, before turning it into a business in July 2017. Two years later, Meyer created a TikTok account for his brand. His first post has since garnered over 280,000 total likes and 1.2 million views. The video shows his process for making custom pieces with reused denim. All my friends were like, you’re so weird [because] you have a TikTok. And I was like, you guys wait. No one in fashion is on it yet, and that’s going to be a thing, Meyer said. Before creating a Denimcratics TikTok account, Meyer had already started to develop a stable customer base. This was in large part thanks to the celebrities who had bought and worn his pieces publicly, including Jhene Aiko, SZA and Bella hadid the latter posted her personalized Denimcratic bustier on Instagram. Meyer, however, isn’t downplaying TikTok’s impact on his brand over the past year. On April 13, TikTok user @courtneykaskey posted a photo of Hailey Baldwin in a top from the Denimcratics knit collection captioned, Branded on this top hailey baldwin was wearing. the video, which has over 46,000 views, came as a surprise to Meyer. We had this huge push on our Instagram and online store, said Meyer, who revealed that the company saw sales increase by 660% at the time. But we weren’t tagged in anything, so I had no idea. And then someone the other day was like, Oh, have you seen this TikTok? Fittingly for the archetypal Gen Z activist, the shirt says Voter is Hot and is made from recycled cotton t-shirts. According to Meyer, her knitting collection is affordable, with a price range of around $ 50 to $ 100, allowing younger people to support Denimcratic. In comparison, the brand’s denim pieces, most of which range between $ 80 and $ 300, are more labor-intensive to make and, as a result, cost more. A 2019 Forbes Report revealed that 59% of Gen Z would buy recycled products. While durability is a key factor in resonating among Gen Z brands like Denimcratic and Oddli, the ability of designers to create wearable, desirable and unique clothing is needed to close the sale. I want someone to see a room and be like, Wow that’s amazing, I want to buy it, and then for them [realize]“Oh my God, it’s also durable,” Meyer said. I don’t want the message to be that if you choose to buy sustainably, you will get more generic clothes.







