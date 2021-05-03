Chrissy Lampkin gold dress | Hello beauty





Chrissy Lampkin has kept a pretty low profile these days after her very public years on reality TV. But even though she's been under the radar, she'll gladly appear every now and then to remind us that she still has it! Fans got a glimpse of her 50th birthday last week when she posted a cute video of her and longtime fiancé Jim Jones showing off their dancing skills as they spent the night together. Wearing a gorgeous, tight gold dress with her hair in a long ponytail, Chrissy spent time with family and friends as she brought her personal New Year to the party her boo threw for her. The $ 3,685 Fannies Chiavoni Jennifer dress was made of an 18k gold-plated brass metal mesh fabric. It also featured cutout details at the back with a lobster clasp closure and a deep plunging neckline that showcased the neckline and hugged her in the right places. She paired the look with matching gold, strappy heels, and minimal gold jewelry. While the dress spoke for itself, Chrissy kept her natural face with a subtle flutter that showed off her beauty and highlighted her glow. Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones have been together for over 20 years and while many have speculated whether they will ever get married officially, they make it clear that with or without the vows, their love is still as strong as ever! On the morning of his birthday, Jim shared an adorable video of him waking the birthday girl with lots of love and of course, diamonds. "Happy bday boo @chrissylampkin, " he captioned the one minute video. "Let's start the day with water @mazzanewyorkofficial. " I know this is true!







