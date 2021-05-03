Lanvin Deputy Managing Director Arnaud Bazin seeks profitability by 2023 – WWD

PARIS – Lanvin aims to become profitable by 2023, thanks to a new recovery plan that includes an ancillary push and downsizing of the Paris headquarters, according to Deputy Director General Arnaud Bazin.

“I want to continue building this iconic French fashion brand and would love to see it resonate all over the world,” the executive said, speaking to WWD in an exclusive interview.

As recalled by the sudden passing of Alber Elbaz last week, which shed the spotlight on memories of his electrifying tenure at home for nearly a decade and a half, the famous French label has had a tumultuous time since. the departure of the creator in 2015.

A series of false starts ensued and the house suffered from a liquidity crunch in 2018, as it went through designers.

Bruno Sialelli, who was recruited to Loewe in 2019 by new owner Fosun to take the creative direction, brought design stability to the brand for several seasons, with his youthful take on French glamor of playful proportions.

Now come the plans, drawn up by Bazin, to achieve profitability.

“We didn’t perform as planned,” said Bazin, referring to the past five years at Lanvin, which is considered the crown jewel of Fosun Fashion Group, which also owns Wolford, St. John and Caruso.

Bazin, a former Versace executive with 25 years of experience in the luxury sector, was recruited last fall, following the departure of CEO Jean-Philippe Hecquet after 18 months, to work alongside Grace Zhao, Deputy CEO Asia-Pacific activities.

“We want to put the Lanvin brand and our customers at the center of our efforts,” said Bazin, stressing that he wanted to focus on iconic products in men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, while developing new categories. to develop the brand in France and abroad.

The leaders seek to enhance the brand’s image to reach out to long-standing and younger international clients by building on the heritage of founder Jeanne Lanvin, the logo and her mother-daughter image, the shades blue associated with the brand and the Parisian flagship. , which is being renovated.

“One of the first axes is to clarify the identity of the brand to make it more attractive and desirable,” said Bazin.

Accessories are another important goal, and the executive aims to have sneakers, leather goods and costume jewelry half of sales – doubling their share of total sales, which stands at around 25 percent – with the other half coming from RTW men and women, tailoring, evening wear and day wear.

Leather goods are historically underdeveloped within the label. Indicating its current focus on the category, Sialelli has relaunched a range of handbags, including an elegant pencil bag with an arched feline as a handle – originally designed by Armand-Albert Rateau for Jeanne Lanvin – as well as the Sugar cushion bag from the early Aughts.

China is another key target for the brand, which has fallen behind in the region, noted the executive, who plans to double the number of stores on the mainland from six to 12 as part of the turnaround plans. Lanvin presented its spring 2021 collection at a fashion show in Shanghai last October and the year before, held a 130-year clothing exhibition in the city.

On the digital front, another priority for managers, Lanvin plans to strengthen communication with a younger and connected audience, as well as to respond to their consumption through channels such as Farfetch.

“We are building an agile and more efficient organization, working with smaller teams and working on a project basis – everything will become a project – and there are two functions that we will strengthen: marketing to customers and marketing. around the mark. , “he explained.

Profitability is at the heart of the plans, and management has set a target of positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from 2023.

The house saw its revenue drop from a peak of 235 million euros in 2012 to around 62 million euros in 2018. Noting that the drop is about a quarter of the maximum figure, the executive said the house structure had not been streamlined by the same proportion.

“Today we need to implement our transformation plan to deal with this mismatch with the home’s cost structure – to get back to a cost structure that matches current and future performance,” he said.

“I want a sustainable future for Lanvin, a house that has gone through a lot of changes and transitions. Today we are behind on the cost structure compared to luxury industry standards, and we can’t maintain that anymore, ”he said, estimating that the plans could affect around 40 of the 180. jobs at the Paris headquarters. Management is in discussion with employee representatives.

“Lanvin really needs to adapt their organization to meet these current and future performance goals – it requires a complete overhaul of our value chains and our organization,” said Bazin.

As new positions are created, others will evolve and some will be cut, the executive said.

The brand has around 250 employees worldwide, with 10 stores in Asia, six in the United States and five in Europe.

Plans to double the number of stores in China will lead to an increase in the number of employees there, he said, noting that the market calls for specific skills in retailing.

Fosun Fashion Group recently forged an alliance with e-commerce company Baozun and Activation Group – which played a role in the Lanvin fashion show in Shanghai – pooling resources to better capture luxury demand in China. The brand is featured on Alibaba’s Tmall and its Chinese May 20 Valentine’s Day capsule sold online in the country within hours.

In Paris, Lanvin combines its two flagship stores across the street into one. The women’s store and historic headquarters at 22 rue de Faubourg Saint Honoré is being renovated and will have three floors, instead of the previous two, bringing together clothing and accessories for men and women. A VIP section will be located on the third floor, next to Jeanne Lanvin’s former office, which has been preserved for a century.

“It’s exactly as she left it, with book shelves and everything – it will be an experience that we can provide to our customers,” he said.

Asked how the brand measured the popularity of its creations, the manager highlighted the support of loyal and individual customers as well as wholesale customers – the latter representing half of the group’s sales. The executive aims to maintain this same proportion of its own retail and wholesale sales. Focusing on its transformation plan, in addition to the store additions planned for China, the brand plans to continue its current network, although it is considering temporary and ephemeral installations in resorts, such as the south of France. , in Italy. and the United States, for example, Bazin said.

Asked about the latest video presentation, for the upcoming fall collection, which features a well-heeled young cast driving miniature cars in flowing party dresses through the golden hallways of the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, the executive said yes, it represents the style the brand seeks to convey – a modern and youthful ensemble for the post-COVID-19 festivities.

“The teams were expecting this – an ambitious return to profitability. It is a plan structured around the recovery of Lanvin, to put it where it should be and where we would like to see it, ”summed up Bazin.

“It’s really a new start for Lanvin,” he said.