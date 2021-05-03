NFTs are the next fashion craze, but their environmental impact is significant – Glossy

NFTs are all the rage. What began as a popular niche idea in cryptocurrency circles, and popularized in part through discussions on Clubhouse, the non-fungible token quickly took to the worlds of music, art and even fast food Now, fashion brands in the industry are eager to find ways to join the NFT craze.

And while it is true that NFTs can potentially have an advantage for fashion brands, they also come with high costs. Cryptocurrency, in general, is already costly to the environment, and NFTs contribute to this waste. While appealing for their zeitgeisty appeal, NFTs also risk making brands that see sustainability as one of their goals look like hypocrites to back them up.

Cryptocurrencies are mined by computers performing large amounts of calculations per second to constantly verify every element of the blockchain. These calculations are intentionally energy intensive, in order to make the creation of new tokens difficult to tamper with. Bitcoin mining alone consumes more energy per year than mining the whole country of Argentina.

NFTs, which are almost always bought and sold using cryptocurrencies like Etherium or Bitcoin, contribute to this environmental impact in a tangible way that has been clarified by critics.

Yet the continued popularity of NFTs in fashion continues. Geoff Seeley, CMO of Afterpay, said he sees it as inevitable that fashion will continue to chase after NFTs.

“I can guarantee this will happen,” Seeley said. “We already see it everywhere, especially in sneakers and streetwearThe sneaker culture really drives these hyper-limited things like this. It’s a job for companies like ours to stay on top of the changing culture and I’m sure fashion will continue to grow.

Even those who have expressed skepticism about the concept of NFTs have recognized their inevitability.

“It’s almost sad for me,” said Jeff Staple, sneaker designer and founder of Staple Design. “I’m an analog guy. I love framed art and vinyl records. I don’t want everything to become virtual. But it goes in that direction, of course, and NFTs are a big part of it. “

Companies from Gucci to LVMH to Champion have all published NFTs or have expressed their intention to publish them in the future. All these companies have already made public commitments in terms of sustainable development, either with specific objectives, such as Guccis 10-year sustainable development plan – or sustainable collections. Champion launched a sustainable collection in honor of Earth Day.

There are ways to make NFTs work in a less costly environment for the environment, although they are not widely used. According to The Verge, the NBA Top Shot NFT Marketplace uses a alternative form of blockchain verification, in which users link their cryptocurrency in a centralized network. This is called Proof of Stake, as opposed to the more power hungry proof of work process used by Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Proof of Stake creates significantly fewer emissions than Proof of Work, but would have the vast majority of NFTs are part of the Ethereum proof-of-work blockchain. There is some support from leading figures in the NFT world, including Beeple, the artist whose digital art sold for $ 69 million in March, in make NFTs more sustainable. But for now, the impact is there and brands generally remain silent about how that impact is justifiable.