Men’s UCSB Tennis Wins 6th Consecutive Big West Title in Dramatic Fashion | Sports





Your @ucsbtennis The gauchos are your 2021 male tennis champions pic.twitter.com/m3oFISeMWp – Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) May 2, 2021 Freshman Pablo Masjuan won an exciting three-set match at No.4 in singles, all three sets going to the tiebreaker, to give third-seeded UC Santa Barbara a tense victory 4-3 vs. No.1 seed Cal Poly at the Big West Championship game Sunday afternoon at Orange County Great Park. It was the sixth consecutive league crown for the Gauchos (10-5), who earn an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. With the game tied at 3-3, Masjuan beat Mustangs Joe Leather 6-7 (1), 7-6 (7) and 7-6 (3) to send his teammates into a frenzy. “Pablo showed a lot of tenacity today,” said head coach Marty Davis. “For a freshman to have that weight on his shoulders and gain it like he did is very special.” Masjuan saved six match points in a tiebreaker second set he ultimately won, 9-7. The Gauchos are the first on the scoreboard, claiming the double point. Joseph Guillin and Kai Brady defeated Gary Vardanyan and Alex Slater, 6-4. Then, at No.1, Stefano Tsorotiotis and Alejandro Vedri beat Leather and Roman Shenkiryk, 6-3. Victor Krustev and Joseph Rotheram’s No.3 team were leading 5-4 when the double point was decided. Cal Poly tied the score at 1-1 as Fernando Fonseca swept away Rotheram in 5th place in the singles, 6-2, 6-0. Krustev put UCSB back in front with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Antoine Noel at No.3. At No.6 in singles, Brady fell to Vardanyan, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, making the score 2-2. At No.1 in singles, Guillin replicated his Saturday semifinal victory over UC Irvine, when he also dropped the first set to win the next two. In his win on Sunday, however, Guillin trailed 4-0 in the second set and was on the verge of defeat before coming back to the top of Slater, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, pushing his team to a 3. -2 advantage. The Mustangs tied the game in another nail at No. 2, where Noah Berry outlasted Tsorotiotis, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4. This set the stage for the Masjuan heriocs at No.4. “It was one for the ages,” Davis said of the match, which lasted 3 hours and 35 minutes and saw the Gauchos lose the first set in five of six singles matches. “Cal Poly is tough and they’re really competitive so we’ll remember that for a while.” UCSB has now won 14 straight conference tournament games dating back to 2015, when it started its current streak of six straight championships. Going back to 2013, the Gauchos have won 18 of their last 19 tournament games and seven of eight tournament titles. Their last loss came at the hands of Cal Poly, a 4-0 decision in the 2014 semifinals. The Gauchos will learn the fate of their NCAA tournament Monday afternoon when the offers go out. UC Santa Barbara 4, Cal Poly 3 Singles contest

1. Joseph Guillin (UCSB) beats. Alex Stater (CP) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

2. Noah Berry (CP) defeats. Stefano Tsorotiotis (UCSB) 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7), 6-4

3. Victor Krustev (UCSB) def. Antoine Noel (CP) 6-4, 6-3

4. Pablo, Masjuan (UCSB) def. Joe Leather (CP) 6-7 (1-7), 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-3)

5. Fernando Fonseca (CP) beats. Joseph Rotheram (UCSB) 6-2, 6-0

6. Gary Vardanyan (CP) beats. Kai Brady (UCSB) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 Doubles competition

1. Stefano Tsorotiotis / Alejandro Vedri (UCSB) beat. Joe Leather / Roman Shenkiryk (CP) 6-3

2. Andrew Whitehouse / Antoine Noel (CP) v Victor Krustev / Joseph Rotheram (UCSB) 4-5, unfinished

3. Joseph Guillin / Kai Brady (UCSB) beat. Gary Vardanyan / Alex Stater (CP) 6-4







