Fashion
I Asked My Parents To Rank Their Favorite 80s Fashion Moments
The shoulder pads were large and the hair was thicker.
Growing up, my parents were considered “cool parents”. I’m not saying this to brag. In all fairness, this can be embarrassing at times.
Like when mom came to my room on sleepovers, sit on the edge of my bed in her mighty jumpsuit and stiletto heels with a glass of red wine in her hand the Regina Georges mom: What is 411? What did everyone do? What’s the hot gossip? Tell me all.
Or when dad was giving my friends 30 minute pep talk about how they should take a year off and tell their own parents to push it if they made them go to college right away. Our house was always the place to go on weekends and after school as they were young, laid back and with (most) trends.
I always liked my parents, but as I got older I started to:1) Literally transform into them and 2) be truly inspired by them, especially their style.
Trend designers of the 80s
Growing up in London in the 1980s, my dad was a sound engineer working with bands like The Smiths and Dexys Midnight Runners (you know, the ones who sing Come On Eileen?). He was part of the New romantic movement, a subculture defined by their androgynous yet glamorous appearance and synth-pop club music.
After working as a journalist (the apple doesn’t fall far) before immigrating to Australia with his young family, dad became fascinated with the punk genre and at the age of 50 bought a pair of studded Dr Martens and shaved his hair into a mohawk. He started a punk magazine called Punctuation where he interviews groups and writes as much as he wants on music.
Mom, on the other hand, knew she wanted to be a new mom. Having me at only 22, she now feels like an older sister.She has always been independent, hardworking, and raised my sister and I with a diet of 00s J Lo, Missy Elliott and an obsession with healthy footwear.
While dad lived in the eyeliner and mullet style in the ’80s, mum was a teenage girl from North Queensland, cradling a perm, leggings and flashy prints, just waiting for the day she could go.That’s why when my editor asked me to write about ’80s fashion, I knew I had to hear what these trendy, culture-loving free spirits had to say.
Hi mum and dad, it’s weird interviewing you but here we are.First, when you think of 80s fashion, what comes to your mind? What do you remember?
M: I think the synthetic fabrics, the bright colors and a lot lacquer. This 80s fashion era was pastel denim and the brand of the day was Mind.
RE: I think the 80s fashion was a continuation of the punk DIY of the late 70s. There were a lot of DIY styles in the early 80s. I used to work with a band that carried bags. trash cans! A lot of people just seemed to throw things together, like Cindy Lauper. His style was like a shed fallen into a cupboard.
Alright, let’s go. How would you rank these five trends from the 80s and what do you remember about them?
1. Shoulder pads and blazers
M: I was too young to wear blazers but my mom wore them with epaulettes. I was carrying T-shirts who had epaulettes. The shoulder pads were large and the hair was thicker.
RE: I had a pastel blue suit with shoulder pads. I think the fashion of the 80s was very triangular. Everyone looked like an upside down triangle. Large broad shoulders and pinched at the waist.
2. Neon
RE: I don’t remember neon being a big thing. I remember shirts with big, bold statements like Whams! Choose life, but the shirts were also very garish. All geometric patterns. They were really pretty disgusting if I remember correctly.
M: Neon! Oh my god, having neon mesh tops, neon earrings, I loved it. It was brilliant. It was happy. Very Madonna and trendy.
3. Leggings
RE: I have never personally worn leg warmers, but Jane Fondas’ workouts made them popular. It wasn’t something you saw people walking the streets in.
M: Is not it?!
RE: Not that I can remember! [Laughs] I was in London in the 80s so I think maybe we were a little more fashion conscious. I know leggings seemed to be more popular outside of London.
M: I remember going to Myer in Melbourne and buying the sweatshirt dress, tights and leggings. When I got a little older we lived in North Queensland so it was an object of desire rather than what you actually wore because it was so hot!
4. Double denim
RE: Oh, your mom wore double denim. I think I was too! Wait, I also had a really cool leather jacket that I gave to a girl because I loved her, and I wish I hadn’t had it because I really liked it …
M: I still love double denim to this day, but now it’s not the same color anymore. [Laughs]
5. Spandex
RE: Spandex wasn’t a big deal with nice people in London. I think it was more for the hair rock bands from the early 1980s.
M: Obviously you wore spandex at the gym, but it was a full Jane Fonda leotard. You know, the tights with the leotard on top and the big, thick, tucked-in socks. Those who wore spandex outside the gym, black leggings and tight black mini skirts, listened to Guns N Roses and Motley Crew. Not my style.
Thanks for the trip down memory lane, mom and dad, and thanks for being pretty cool.
Want to be like Madonna and try on 80s fashion? Here is a list of vintage stores to get you started.
