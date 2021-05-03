Fashion
Billie Eilish’s ‘British Vogue’ cover sparks conversation about women’s bodies
Billie Eilish graced the latest cover of British Vogue with a tribute to old Hollywood, and photoshoot sparks conversation about the sexualization of female bodies in pop culture.
The now 19-year-old singer has been keen on wearing loose clothing for public appearances since her rise to fame as a 14-year-old songwriter. His signature style, she explained in a 2019 commercial for Calvin Klein, was driven by the desire to avoid being seen by the world.
“I never want the world to know everything about me,” Eilish said. “I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? Nobody can say, ‘ Oh, she’s thin, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a big ass. No one can say anything because they don’t know it. “
Eilish’s body has been the source of inappropriate speculation ever since she gained popularity for her song “Ocean Eyes” in 2015. Her style was a shield to avoid being sexualized as a child, but this didn’t stop prying eyes from commenting on her body via paparazzi photos. She brought up the conversation about her body in a concert interlude, which she released a recording in 2020. In an oral poem, she claims that the opinions of others about her body are not her responsibility.
Her British Vogue the photo shoot is a departure from his past image. Dressed in vintage-inspired lingerie, Eilish remains in control of the way her body is presented in public while still evolving as an artist. In her interview, she explained that her body “was the number one reason” for her depression, which is why she opted for loose clothing during public appearances. His new look coincides with the release of his new single “Your Power”, a response to the way abusers manipulate and exploit underage girls.
“Don’t make me a role model because you’re turned on by me,” Eilish said British Vogue, pushing back the way she’s been hailed as a positive body icon just to cover her body.
Her choice to dress modestly, she noted, was not a position against other female pop stars who prefer to dress in rarer clothes.
“Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a bitch and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud,” Eilish said. “Me and all the girls are whores, and f ** k, you know? Let’s turn around and be empowered for that. Showing your body and showing your skin or not shouldn’t rob you of respect.”
Critics of her photoshoot, which ironically missed the point of her interview, accused Eilish of selling herself and succumbing to industry pressure to sexualize herself. Other Twitter users fired back, pointing out that Eilish selected dress modestly and now chooses to dress differently. Either way, she retains her authority over her image.
also people who say Billie “isn’t herself” because she shows more skin is just bullshit. with how much society dictates and controls women’s bodies, we don’t even feel comfortable in our own skin because of its “perception”. so exploration is out of the question
very tired fatima: ‘((@fatimajpeg) May 2, 2021
Women are sexual. Sometimes intensely sexual. Many like to project their sexual desires and desirability through clothing, makeup, etc. It does not harm women to be sexual. It is life that affirms and values. It’s psychologically healthy.
Caroline Williams (@WilliCaroline) May 2, 2021
why is it sexualized? I see a beautiful person wearing nice clothes? what is sexual about it?
lb1000 (@ lrb100) May 2, 2021
Billie has been very vulnerable and honest recently with the doc, your power and now this hot photoshoot. like she is doing everything she can and I think this is very meaningful and important and I know it has helped, and will help, so many people including myself
vic (@alittIemedieval) May 2, 2021
I remember reading about Billie + her reasoning behind her clothing choices (not wanting to be sexualized as a kid). This blanket is truly a special time for her. British Vogue has done an incredible job. https://t.co/SBQoHxqPnH
(@TheCourtKim) May 2, 2021
Please I knew Billie had a body under her speech, something other than that
oat influencer (@acechhh) May 2, 2021
In her interview, Eilish also addressed those who criticize the way she presents herself while also speaking about her own experience of abuse and exploitation.
“You’re going to complain about being exploited as a minor, but then you’re going to show your breasts?” Eilish said British vogue. “Yes I am, motherfucker! I’m going to do it because there’s no excuse.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]