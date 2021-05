Ermenegildo Zegna and Stellantis sign a partnership – WWD

The Ermenegildo Zegna group takes another step towards a more sustainable future. The Italian men’s clothing company has signed an agreement with Stellantis, the Amsterdam-based automobile company created in 2021 from the merger between the Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobhe is and French PSA Group, to develop a sustainable mobility program. Thanks to the partnership with Stellantis, the Zegna group will implement a strategy aimed at make his company’s fleet of 200 cars fully green by 2025 by gradually introducing plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution. “The quality of our products must go hand in hand with our respect for nature. Protecting and safeguarding the environment has been a core value at Zegna for over 110 years and we are still actively engaged in it, ”said Gildo Zegna, CEO of Zegna. “I am very proud of our partnership with the Stellantis group, which shares our same values ​​and our vision to build a better world together.” According to Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, the automaker will make available to Zegna 30 different models between affordable plug-in hybrid vehicles and battery-electric vehicles. “Today’s announcement perfectly illustrates Stellantis’ ability to support the Zegna Group towards a zero emissions goal for its employees and its supply chain, with state-of-the-art green cars,” said the president of Stellantis, John Elkann. “Today, environmental, social and corporate governance is at the heart of any responsible management decision and our common goal is to demonstrate that companies have a clear role to play against global warming.” Supporting the gradual transformation of its fleet, Zegna will install charging stations in all its offices and facilities and will offer its employees fuel and charging cards for recharging batteries. Signatory of the Fashion Pact, the Italian company has been working for years on sustainable innovation. On the fashion side, the brand has recycled or recycled wool, nylon and cashmere fibers, spun or weaved them in new fabrics or stuffed them into down jackets, shoulder linings or coat padding. The label also launched the “Use the Existing” project to further mark its reinvention and zero waste effort by reworking pre-existing fibers in clothing in couture and leisure wear. See also: Gabriela Hearst explains how she works to ‘make sustainability sexy’ What to expect in the sustainability ‘datafication’ in retail Why collaboration trumps competition in beauty’s struggle for sustainability







