Questions / Answers with Yvonne de Bruyn, Fashion & Style Consultancies Director at Peclers Paris

How do you deal with trend forecasting?

It’s like archeology, but instead of unraveling the past, we collect pieces of a puzzle called the future. Driven by endless curiosity and refined intuition, we bring each sign together providing us with emotion and inspiration. By careful composition, taking into account the major changes in consumer values, we realize our vision. It’s an intuitive process that reflects the collective intelligence of Peclers.

What is your favorite source for spotting trends and getting inspiration?

We have an internal source called Fashion Living Lab. All members of the Peclers community, not just designers, meet regularly to freely share their inspirations. It shows how incredibly eclectic trend spotting can be: Ideas come from cultural exhibits, social media, historical references, vintage finds, personal memories, and more. The most fascinating is the very singular angle brought to the table by each individual.

For the FW21 season, based on the most recent collections, which brand (s) do you think will thrive?

Our team appreciated the quick and sharp attitudes of Coperni, Atlein and Alyx which express a desire for freedom of movement combined with a conscious body confidence.

At the opposite, Bevza, Khaite and ambush showed flexible columns with a very attractive protective appeal. The hug also seemed to be a leitmotif for the young creators of the French Institute of Fashion (IFM Paris) which opened Paris Fashion Week.

When in doubt, dress too much. Vivienne Westwoods’ quote covered the concept of engaging in a poetic and festive game. The joy of dressing even though nowhere to go has been contagiously celebrated by Ottolinger, Collina Strada and Blumarine.

What does fashion and retail hold in store for 2021?

Anything comfortable, but with a stronger aesthetic than the pre-pandemic athleisure codes we were used to. Obviously, dress codes for life’s occasions have faded between day and night, home and office, and even more festive occasions. Dresses and knits will be the best categories. Denim is about to make a full comeback.

With the pandemic underway, how do you think digital fashion will help?

Social distancing has highlighted the importance of digital channels more than ever, and lockdown has made digital an urgent priority across the entire value chain.

Beyond the pragmatic aspect, it is a powerful tool for creating immediate proximity and fostering dialogue with the consumer. In the long term, the growing share of sales via the digital channel will most certainly radically reshape the role of Retail, from the point of sale to the physical embodiment of the Brand.

How do you think the impact of Covid-19 has creatively affected the fashion industry?

Creativity has generally gained recognition as a problem solver in today’s challenges. There is also an opportunity for the industry to reconnect with the role of the creative director at the very heart of the brand: a curator who composes unique aesthetic territories. Many designers have rethought their creative process: aiming to give meaning and meaning to their creativity as well as to the industry, they express the need to break with what they consider to be a hyperactive and anachronistic rhythm. A slower and more responsible tempo that will generate a leaner, sustainable offer over traditional business cycles and closer to true seasonality. A quest for authenticity that will resonate with consumer values ​​if they are aligned with the values ​​and actions of the brand.

Along with the slowing down of the pace and the optimization of offers, more and more initiatives are being taken to offer surprises and enchantments. Whether through brands like IKEA x Off White or Dior and Air Jordan, or through collaborations with artists like Urt Fischer at Louis Vuitton, these combined forces fuel energy and offer unexpected brand expressions.

Besides homewear and eco-trends, what other micro-trends do you see happening during the FW21 season?

It is interesting that you call homewear and eco-trends micro-trends, we see them as just the opposite!

Loungewear and underwear have become the new fundamentals of our wardrobes. Besides their basic strengths like comfort, they tap into deeper needs such as the need for protection, sensoriality and personal care. On a whole new level, they can bring glamor and sensuality to our warm lifestyles, like the corset that returns in a playful retro version.

When it comes to sustainability, it’s no secret that a more responsible approach to fashion will be the next standard. Whether it’s rethinking ownership, claiming product sourcing and collective brand actions, new values ​​humanize the fashion industry in a more conscious system under pressure from new generations. Each brand must define its mission, priorities and long-term goals. The Covid-19 crisis and the changing values ​​of consumers will make fashion an even more successful industry, where the gap between the best and the rest will widen, in terms of sales results but also customer support. This is relevant at all levels of the market: fast fashion giants like Inditex and H&M are constantly improving raw fabric sourcing and circularity, designer brands like Ganni or Atlein take sustainability as a given, Chlo expresses its ambition by emphasizing the eco-responsible vision of the new artistic director Gabriela Hearst

Where do you think the inspiration for fashion comes from at FW21?

I would like to end our exchange with a quote from our Inspiration Trendbook FW22-23: No creativity without a goal !.

In the past, creativity has been inextricably linked with the search for desirable aesthetics in a frantic race for options and novelty. Inspiration is now part of a larger cultural conversation. Function and adaptability will be important sources. Our changing relationship with Nature too, fueled by a new found humility and the need to reconnect with its regenerating power. And of course the singularity of the creative spirit, offering indispensable spontaneity and enchantment.

We would be very happy to inspire you, do not hesitate to take a guided tour of our trend books and consultants services!