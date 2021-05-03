Fashion
6 controversial summer dress trends that are just plain awesome
For many, it’s around the same time each year that we put away the winter coats and fleece items and start shopping for new ones. summer dresses. And since we really had nowhere to carry dresses last summer, many predict that Vinaigrette and the subsequent return to dressing will be the norm this summer. This explains why there have been more than a few dresses on my Instagram feed, many of which are quite risky.
These controversial dress micro-trends might not be for the faint of heart, but they’ll get plenty of likes on Instagram (until they can actually be worn for a fun night out). Disclaimer: If dresses that expose skin aren’t your thing, these dresses may not be your thing. But if they are, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to find out which controversial clothing trends are heating up for the summer, and shop for chic options for each style.
Fire
If it seems like see-through dresses are a thing every summer, you sure are not wrong. Something as beautiful and breathable as a sheer dress is tailor-made for hot summer nights. Of note this summer, in particular, are pure gathered Dresses. Think of it as a micro-trend.
Shop the trend:
Norma Kamali | Diana dress ($ 215)
Ganni Printed knit dress ($ 325)
Dion lee Powertulle Corset Dress ($ 890)
Year 2000
In case you haven’t noticed, everything is everywhere right now, from jewelry to prints to jeans. When it comes to dresses, look for butterflies, cowl necks, extreme cutouts, and bandage styles.
Shop the trend:
Urban Outfitters Mallory Cowl Neck Bodycon Dress ($ 49)
Area Short bias dress with twisted cut ($ 890)
You will do London Gaia long dress ($ 129)
Hello
Peek-a-boo styles that are on trend may not be suitable for bars or underwear, but they are very popular right now nonetheless. Everyone I meet is almost exhausted.
Shop the trend:
Bronx and Banco x Revolve Gaia short dress ($ 380)
Louisa Ballou Tie-dye cutout mini dress ($ 574)
Girl poster Miranda dress ($ 124)
Inspired by lingerie
Considering the popularity of bustiers and corsets, you might have noticed that lingerie-inspired clothes meant to be worn outdoors take a while. Just be sure to wear your dress with substantial accessories so that it doesn’t get confused with real lingerie.
Shop the trend:
The Pearl Short silk dress ($ 245)
Good American Corset waist dress ($ 149)
Bardot Short lace dress ($ 109)
Micro-Mini
S / S 21 tracks told us that mini-lengths will be the hem of choice for 2021. After a year in sweatpants, we can’t really be surprised by this one.
Shop the trend:
Achievement Christy dress ($ 180)
Zara Printed dress with matching scrunchie ($ 50)
Reformation Steffi dress ($ 118)
Lower back
Backless dresses are certainly one of the most beautiful of the controversial clothing trends, and there are tons of options to choose from. I reduced it as best I could …
Shop the trend:
Jacquemus Bahia draped crepe mini dress ($ 625)
Reformation Kimia dress ($ 148)
Endless summer by free people Meika short dress ($ 68)
Then, the best summer dresses from chic sustainable brands.
This article was originally published on Who what to wear
Learn more about Who What Wear
