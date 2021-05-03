Chrissy Teigen impresses in busty orange mini dress as she arrives with daughter Luna at Global Citizen

Chrissy Teigen walked the red carpet with her daughter Luna Simone Stephens on Sunday at VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, a pro-vaccination concert held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Teigen, 35, was followed by her five-year-old daughter, who hid under and dragged the shoulderless orange dress her mother wore to the event, which was attended by a number of celebrities.

The Sports Illustrated alum swimsuit sported a matching orange velvet clutch, with ornate gold hoop earrings and her brown hair parted and pulled down. The stunning Utah-born completed her luxe ensemble with matching brown heels.

Stars involved in the show included host Selena Gomez, with appearances by President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris; and Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Hollywood stars at the event included Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World was a charity program intended to raise funds for international vaccination campaigns.

Those who attended the show were required to have had their last vaccination by at least April 18 and wear masks during the show.

Leggy: The 35-year-old wisecracking presenter showcased her tanned body in a tangerine plunging neckline dress selected by her stylist Alana Van Deraa

Stylish: The Sports Illustrated alum swimsuit sported a matching orange velvet clutch, with embellished gold hoop earrings

Shiny locks: The star had her brown hair parted and came down to the show

Glow: Makeup artist Kristine Studden made sure Chrissy’s complexion was perfectly contoured for the red carpet event

A representative for concert organizer Global Citizen said the company “ is working closely with LA County and the State of California to ensure a safe and enjoyable event, ” according to ABC7.

“We are following all of the latest guidelines for on-site capacity and testing protocols to ensure all crew and the public are safe,” Global Citizen said.

The company said it “will verify immunization status by checking immunization cards both before the event and on site.

“Other measures such as temperature checks, rapid on-site testing for work teams, contact tracing and limited capacity will be in place.”

Mom’s Help: Luna helped with the backstage dress train to benefit

Shiny: Teigen sported brown strappy heels as she made her way through the entrance

Charming: Luna donned a multicolored dress with white sandals at the concert

Radiant: Social media star amazed as she posed solo

The Lip Sync Battle personality was seen with her husband John Legend, 42, on Instagram Stories on Sunday after returning to town after giving the Duke University undergraduate graduation opening speech at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, earlier Sunday.

They sang the song Peaches & Herb Reunited. The couple are also parents to their two-year-old son Miles.

The show is scheduled to air on ABC, CBS, Fox and YouTube on May 8.

Welcoming: The star was part of efforts to encourage vaccinations and raise funds to help global efforts

Using his platform: Teigen was one of many stars to attend the event in Los Angeles

Back to the microphone! The People’s Beautiful Issue cover girl seemed relieved to be back on stage after building her career as a color commentator on Lip Sync Battle