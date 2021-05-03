Connect with us

Fashion

Chrissy Teigen impresses in busty orange mini dress as she arrives with daughter Luna at Global Citizen

Avatar

Published

6 mins ago

on

By


Chrissy Teigen walked the red carpet with her daughter Luna Simone Stephens on Sunday at VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, a pro-vaccination concert held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Teigen, 35, was followed by her five-year-old daughter, who hid under and dragged the shoulderless orange dress her mother wore to the event, which was attended by a number of celebrities.

The Sports Illustrated alum swimsuit sported a matching orange velvet clutch, with ornate gold hoop earrings and her brown hair parted and pulled down. The stunning Utah-born completed her luxe ensemble with matching brown heels.

Adorable: Teigen was followed by her five-year-old daughter, who hid under and held up the train of the orange dress her mother wore to the event

Chrissy Teigen, 35, walked the red carpet with her daughter Luna Simone Stephens, five, on Sunday at VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, a pro-vaccination concert held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Stars involved in the show included host Selena Gomez, with appearances by President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris; and Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Hollywood stars at the event included Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World was a charity program intended to raise funds for international vaccination campaigns.

Those who attended the show were required to have had their last vaccination by at least April 18 and wear masks during the show.

Leggy: The 35-year-old wisecracking presenter showcased her tanned body in a tangerine plunging neckline dress selected by her stylist Alana Van Deraa

Leggy: The 35-year-old wisecracking presenter showcased her tanned body in a tangerine plunging neckline dress selected by her stylist Alana Van Deraa

Stylish: The Sports Illustrated alum swimsuit sported a matching orange velvet clutch, with embellished gold hoop earrings

Stylish: The Sports Illustrated alum swimsuit sported a matching orange velvet clutch, with embellished gold hoop earrings

Shiny locks: The star had her brown hair parted and came down to the show

Shiny locks: The star had her brown hair parted and came down to the show

Glow: Makeup artist Kristine Studden made sure Chrissy's complexion was perfectly contoured for the red carpet event

Glow: Makeup artist Kristine Studden made sure Chrissy’s complexion was perfectly contoured for the red carpet event

A representative for concert organizer Global Citizen said the company “ is working closely with LA County and the State of California to ensure a safe and enjoyable event, ” according to ABC7.

“We are following all of the latest guidelines for on-site capacity and testing protocols to ensure all crew and the public are safe,” Global Citizen said.

The company said it “will verify immunization status by checking immunization cards both before the event and on site.

“Other measures such as temperature checks, rapid on-site testing for work teams, contact tracing and limited capacity will be in place.”

Mom's Help: Luna helped with the backstage dress train to benefit

Mom’s Help: Luna helped with the backstage dress train to benefit

Shiny: Teigen sported brown strappy heels as she made her way through the entrance

Shiny: Teigen sported brown strappy heels as she made her way through the entrance

Charming: Luna donned a multicolored dress with white sandals at the concert

Charming: Luna donned a multicolored dress with white sandals at the concert

Radiant: Social media star amazed as she posed solo

Radiant: Social media star amazed as she posed solo

The Lip Sync Battle personality was seen with her husband John Legend, 42, on Instagram Stories on Sunday after returning to town after giving the Duke University undergraduate graduation opening speech at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, earlier Sunday.

They sang the song Peaches & Herb Reunited. The couple are also parents to their two-year-old son Miles.

The show is scheduled to air on ABC, CBS, Fox and YouTube on May 8.

Welcoming: The star was part of efforts to encourage vaccinations and raise funds to help global efforts

Welcoming: The star was part of efforts to encourage vaccinations and raise funds to help global efforts

Using his platform: Teigen was one of many stars to attend the event in Los Angeles

Mr Mayor's guest star will also soon be releasing his third cookbook Cravings alongside co-author Adeena Sussman

Using his platform: Teigen was one of many stars to attend the event in Los Angeles

Back to the microphone! The People's Beautiful Issue cover girl seemed relieved to be back on stage after building her career as a color commentator on Lip Sync Battle

Back to the microphone! The People’s Beautiful Issue cover girl seemed relieved to be back on stage after building her career as a color commentator on Lip Sync Battle

Duo: En route in the car, Teigen and her six-year-old husband - EGOT champion John Legend - tried to remember the lyrics of a song they tried to sing together

The married couple are proud parents of Luna and two-year-old son Miles Theodore

Duo: En route in the car, Teigen and her six-year-old husband – EGOT champion John Legend – tried to remember the lyrics of a song they tried to sing together

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: