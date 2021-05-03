Fashion
Local child sexuality teacher agrees with TikTok dad that girls’ clothes are overexualized
“Our world has changed. The roles and responsibilities imposed on girls, in particular, have changed.” (Getty Images)
It seems the conversation about gendered clothing has moved beyond the debate over ‘pink is for girls and blue is for boys’ after horny dad went viral as he turned to TikTok to vent his frustrations about finding clothes for her newborn daughter.
Father TikTok went on to explain how clothes designed for newborn baby girls are “remarkably boring” for a list of reasons, from overdone ruffles and sequins to clothes designed for baby girls that are significantly tighter than those designed. for baby boys.
Much debate surrounds the subject of gendered clothing in general, and whether it imposes unnecessary gender boundaries, but it draws attention to the fact that clothing typically designed for baby girls appears worryingly overexualized, in a way that is. way that doesn’t compromise the comfort and convenience of any other. basis as the difference in sex.
Watch her video here, then read what a local gender expert and moms had to say about it.
Also read: INFOGRAPHIC: How to tell if a toy is for a girl or a boy
“Dominant norms shape the way children think”
Deevia Bhana, professor of Gender and Childhood Sexuality at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, told Parent24 that “gender is a lifelong project, and even prevailing norms shape the way children think, act and experience gender.”
She explained that since the dominant norm in most societies is based on male power and heterosexual expectations, children’s possibilities are limited.
“There are punitive consequences when people step outside of these norms, including shame, stigma and questioning of their gender and sexuality,” she said.
Bhana further explained that issues with gendered fashion go beyond color and seemingly catchy phrases, but pinks and blues are part of the oppressive binaries and hierarchical structures that shape male power and submission. feminine.
“When children are raised to think that the world of men and women, pink and blue rub shoulders with heterosexual expressions based on this division, then we can understand why it is so difficult for them to make their voices heard when the Dominant ideas about how to live and be have already been ingrained much earlier in life in / through gender fashion, ”she said.
Also see: The difference between sex and gender: when do children develop their gender identity?
“We try to move away from gender constructions”
As the issue of “gendered” clothing has been brought to the fore, parents share their shopping experiences for their little girls.
Gendered fashion reinforces what we as a society try to move away from, mother and student Simone Cornelius told Parent24.
“As a young generation, we try to move away from conceptions of gender. The fact that certain themes are built into certain genres brings to the fore the idea that girls should like pink, glitter, fairy tales, etc., while boys should like dirt, cars, buildings and so on. trucks, ”she told us.
Cornelius described the gendered clothing as stifling the child’s ability to express himself as something other than the box they were assigned to.
“[Gendered fashion] preference of boxes and limits. It limits thinking – it’s limiting not only for your child, but also for you as a parent, ”she said.
“Our world has changed”
Muano Ruswa, teacher and mother of one, told us that our world has changed.
“The roles and responsibilities imposed on girls, in particular, have changed,” she said.
“It’s a constantly changing world, where a girl can be whatever she wants, and her clothes should reflect that.
“Close opportunities”
Parents and academics are calling for greater awareness to be drawn to the subliminal messages offered by gendered clothing and are calling for gender-neutral clothing options as well as standard fit options for all genders.
“We have made great political progress in legalizing gender equality and equality on the basis of sexual orientation,” Bhama said.
However, gendered fashion forces selection based on heteronormative expressions of masculinity and femininity, shutting down opportunities to choose how to live, she added.
