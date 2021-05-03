Blanton from Cranberry Boutique shows that fashion is for all sizes

CHILLICOTHE Businesses start up for all kinds of reasons, sometimes very personal. Take, for example, Bobbi Blanton and her cranberry shop.

At school, I was often laughed at because of my weight, she began. But I’ve always liked clothes. I loved the fashion. Regardless of my size, I’ve always wanted to look cute and on-trend, and I kept telling myself that one day I would open a store for women of all sizes. It’s scary! So, I never did.

But, she continued, I kept telling myself, you have to stop living with the fear in your head and start living with the dream in your heart. I think I told myself this 100 times a day trying to figure out how to do it. My husband was the most supportive person ever and kept telling me, what’s the worst that can happen, do you have to shut it down? You’ll never know if you don’t try.

So I decided to just open an online store, she says. Two years ago I launched my website for Cranberry Boutique, a website that catered to all sizes. I brought the store out of my basement. My friends and family helped spread the word and we were so busy. It was insane. I never imagined it would take off like it did. However, now I once again dreamed of opening a brick and mortar. Crazy, right?

Every day I got emails from clients, she added, saying thank you for including them or thank you for offering such cute clothes. It did me so good that I made everyone feel good about themselves. So I prayed and prayed and prayed and just a few months after launching a website, and after I finally restricted a location, I opened it! I opened my dream store.

We have wonderful staff who will help anyone walking the store find the perfect outfit for whatever they need, she summed up. We have tons of clothing, shoes, jewelry, and handbags in stock in sizes small3X.

Bobbi (Mettler) Blanton grew up in Bainbridge and has lived there all my life. She graduated from Paint Valley HS and attended OU-C for 2 years. She worked in a few different places to see if something really intrigued her, and after working in the medical field for 13 years, she decided to move away and become a stay-at-home mom.

It was then that she signed up to sell Mary Kay and within 6 months she became Senior Sales Manager, earning 2 free cars. It’s like it gave me new life, she recalls. It was rewarding and it inspired me to be myself and taught me to help and love others.

From there, she opened a spa in downtown Chillicothe with a friend. But, she said, my real dream was still on my mind.

CranberryBoutique was born. The name, by the way, came about because Blanton wanted to have a name that meant something to me.

We live on my husband’s family farm, she explained, and I will never forget the stories her grandfather told us about how there were tons of cranberry thickets behind our house. He always called the hill where we live on Cranberry Hill and sometimes even called our driveway Cranberry Lane. He passed away shortly before I decided to open the store, so I decided to finally name something Cranberry for him. So Cranberry Boutique it is.

Bobbi is such a special person who takes care of his family and cares deeply about the community, said colleague Shannon Brauner. It takes hard work and dedication to bring a special business to life and success and I’m super proud and excited so see a really good person have the success they have.

I cannot thank the community and the surrounding area enough! Blanton responded. They welcomed my little store with open arms, and sometimes I can’t hold back the tears of my blessing.

Cranberry Boutique is located at 1251 N. Bridge St. in Chillicothe. For more information, log on to www.cranberryboutique.com.

About the series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series about people and their jobs, whether it’s unusual jobs, fun jobs, or people taking ordinary jobs and making them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at [email protected] or 740-349-1110.