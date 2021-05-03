Have you ever wondered why the women’s shirt buttons are on the left side and the men’s buttons are on the right? Know the real reason





Have you ever wondered why women’s shirt buttons are on the left side and men’s buttons are on the right side? Here are some amazing facts you need to know:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dating back to when patriarchal norms established gender-specific clothing for both men and women. Women were supposed to dress in a certain way, and they had a fixed type of clothing like only dresses, kurtas, or sari. And men were supposed to dress in pants or dhoti. However, thanks to the change of weather, the fashion industry has made the change according to the gender gaze and it has also promoted equality in the culture of the garment. But have you ever wondered why women’s shirt buttons are on the left side and men’s buttons are on the right? Here are some amazing facts you need to know: Speaking of women’s shirt buttons on the left side and men’s shirt buttons on the right side, there are different theories on this concept and we’ll tell you all about them: * According to popular theory, it is said that for men it was easier to reach the gun, and therefore their shirt buttons were on the right side. It is also said that it was easy for men to reach the weapon with the right hand. *It is also said that women rode horses and the buttons on the left allowed them to ensure that the air breeze could not pass through their shirts. *There is yet another interesting story that says women laughed at Napolean’s sense of style and his hand-in-hand vest style, so he ordered the women’s shirt to have buttons on the left side. After that, the buttons on the left side became a trend. *Another theory suggests that people wanted to dress like rich people and at that time rich women had their shirt button on the left and it was attracting the masses and all women started dressing like this. . However, there is no reason why this fashion trend is still continuing in the fashion industry. It is suggested that people are now used to this style of buttoning and therefore there is no change. Posted by:

Deeksha Sharma

