Things to do: a fashion show, tram rides and a good laugh





“Bad dates”

Digital on demand until May 16 via Portland Stage, $ 25. portlandstage.org

“Bad Dates” is a 90 minute solo show written by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Jade King Carroll and starring Annie Henk. The in-person performances are over, but you can still stream it from home and enjoy a whole load of laughs interspersed with touching character. You will hear in detail about a woman’s return to the dating world and the self-discovery and self-acceptance that occurs during the hilarious and heartbreaking process. MECA 2021 show

7:30 p.m. Friday. Live broadcast via the MECA Contemporary Art Institute, donations of $ 5 to $ 100. Register oneventbrite.com.

You won’t want to be late in fashion for the fabulous virtual Maine College of Art fashion show with DJ Liz Rainey (MFA ’20). You’ll see a sensational showcase of top-level thesis work by textile and fashion design majors from this year’s class. All funds raised through ticket sales will benefit MECA scholarships. ‘Love / Rage: Goddess’

From Saturday to May 30. Virtual exhibition presented by Union of Maine Visual Artists. theumva.org

‘Love / Rage: Goddess’ is being revived from last year with renewed interest from Co-Commissioners Christine Sullivan and Ann Tracy on the impact of the pandemic on women who have had to leave the labor market, often reluctantly, to care for children. But the show will also celebrate the female life force and how the concept of what a “goddess” looks like comes in a wide array of shapes and colors. In addition to curatorial work, you’ll see works by Dave Wade, Anne Strout, JoyceEllen Weinstein, Joanne Arnold, Lesley MacVane and 23 other New England artists ranging from drawing to painting, sculpture, photography and to digital work. Visit the Seaside Cart Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday until October 31. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport; $ 12, $ 10 for over 60s, $ 9.50 for children 6 to 15, $ 5 for children 3 to 5, free for children under 3. trolleymuseum.org

It’s cart time! The Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport opened for its 82nd season last week. The museum was the first of its kind when it opened in 1939 and continues to have the largest collection of carts and other transit items in the world. Not only can you take a socially remote cart ride, you can also check out many outdoor exhibits and carts on display in three car houses and make your way to the museum store. Pack a picnic lunch and don’t hesitate to bring Fido as dogs are welcome. “Previous Live music programming: two singer-songwriters and a vocal legend Following ” Run and Eat: Ela Market and Grill brings a Greek twist to Falmouth This iframe contains the logic required to handle the gravity forms powered by Ajax.

