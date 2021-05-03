Matchesfashion deepens its partnership with the contemporary art fair Frieze

Matchesfashion, the world’s largest online luxury destination for women and men, continues to champion art and culture with the launch of Art Matches Fashion, a monthly program aimed at bringing together the worlds of art and culture. fashion, and to show the company’s commitment to supporting emerging artists. and celebrate more established names.

Focusing on the conversations between art and fashion, as well as how artists and designers collaborate and inspire, these stories will be woven through numerous digital and physical touchpoints of retailers, including podcasts. , fashion photo shoots, events and partnerships.

Learn more about WWD

Once again, Matchesfashion will partner with the international contemporary art fair Frieze. Launch in time for Frieze New York this month, Matches developed an audio guide featuring artists at the fair and institutions to visit across New York City. The audio guide will be available for download at the show and digitally on Matchesfashion.com and Frieze.with.

Titled Voices From Frieze New York presented by Matchesfashion, Everything You Need to Know In and Around The Shed and New York, the guide will feature conversations with Antwaun Sargent, Gagosian director and curator; Kimberly Drew, Institutional Art Curator; Dana Los, artist, and Jenny Schlenzka, executive artistic director of Performance Space. Topics include things to watch for at the show, tips for spending an afternoon enjoying New York art and up-and-coming artists and under-the-radar events to watch at Frieze New York 2021.

Sargent will also be the subject of Matchesfashions Curated By’s latest feature film and participate in a New York City walking tour where he will give his personal insight into the New York cultural world.

Matchesfashion will also create immersive content and experiences within the digital visualization platform Friezes and will be the exclusive launch partner of Frieze 91, which is part of their first membership program disclosed earlier this year.

The story continues

Designed for new collectors, Frieze 91 will give members the opportunity to enjoy early entry to all Frieze events, private access to participating galleries, visits to artist studios and museums, and to ” access to an annual program of exclusive, digital and physical world events. Members will have the option of priority booking and out-of-hours access to a global list of private artist foundations and historic residences.

Part of our heritage at Matchesfashion is working with cultural game changers, which is why we are excited to deepen our partnership with Frieze and launch Art Matches Fashion, said Jess Christie, Brand and Content Director. at Matchesfashion.

Our client comes to Matchesfashion to experience the most inspiring perspective on fashion and on the pandemic we have seen a change in behavior where clients want more than ever to be part of a community that is collaborative and celebrates creativity. Art Matches Fashion will be a global showcase, both digital and physical, for our clients to discover more about our incredible fashion brands and their connection to art and innovation, she said.

According to Christie, Matchesfashion is working with Frieze for the third year and will be attending the three New York fairs in May, July in Los Angeles and London in October. She discovered that art resonates with the Matchesfashion client. They are interested in the intersection between art and fashion, said Christie. In addition, she noted that the Frieze 91 membership program allows Matchesfashion’s client to be involved in artistic and cultural events throughout the year, beyond the three shows.

As part of the activation, Matchesfashion has designed a shoot where many of their designer clothes will be promoted throughout the show on screens, walls and floor vinyls, and linked with a QR code.

Frieze New York, which takes place May 5-9, brings together more than 60 select galleries from New York, the United States and around the world.

The US market is an important growth opportunity for Matchesfashion.com. About 20% of Matchesfashions business is done in the United States, according to Christie.

Christie noted that 95% of Matchesfashions’ business is done online and they have definitely found out that business is starting to open in the US as the weather improves, people get vaccinated and start over. get out. During the pandemic, they pivoted deeply into loungewear, and last month they found return dresses as bestsellers, as well as second-hand clothes and things a little more fun.

As part of the Matchesfashions artistic program, Matchesfashion and Helium London will present Pressing Matters at 5 Carlos Place, Matchesfashions event space and dissemination center in London, in May, hosted by Pavement Licker.

This exclusive exhibition and unique auction will feature some of the world’s rarest vinyl records from modern music icons like Coldplay, The Rolling Stones and the Pet Shop Boys, visualized in one-of-a-kind works of art by many artists. great contemporary artists such as David Shirley, Shepard Fairey and Absolute Mal. It will launch on May 4th and all money raised from the auction will go to Music Support, a grassroots charity providing help and support to people in the UK music industry affected by mental illness and / or drug addiction.

FOR RELATED STORIES:

Ajay Kavan steps down as CEO of Matchesfashion after one year

Pay young designers on time, urges Matchesfashions Natalie Kingham

Elizabeth de Goltz switches to Matchesfashion