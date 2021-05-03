Panama City Florida Charter School Donates Ball Gowns to Students





PANAMA CITY BEACH Students at Chautauqua Charter School took less than an hour on Thursday to deliver a load of prom dresses to Arnold High School. Arnold administrators had said girls worried they wouldn’t be able to make it to their prom this year because they couldn’t get a dress. Panama City’s charter school answered the call by delivering dresses that are regularly given. Students can keep whatever dresses they choose or return them to Chautauqua. Panama City:Panama City high school students say yes to 1,000 Chautauqu prom dressesa When the charter students arrived at Arnold, they opened a store in one of the classrooms. They hung up the dresses, sorted them by size, and set up a table for the shoes. Arnold reached out to Chautauqua to say he needed more prom dresses than he originally believed. Rutherford High School also mobilized to donate some of his dresses to Arnold. Brooklyn Parkei, a student at Chautauqua, said she was feeling “gorgeous,” to open a pop-up prom dress store for Arnold’s college students. She added that the mother and her classmates were very keen to help the students. Heather Hay, paraprofessional at Chautauqua, led the students to set up the store. She said she could empathize with students struggling to find money for a ball gown. “I come from a poor family, and the prom was something I wasn’t going to because I couldn’t afford the dress,” Hay said. “My mom worked three jobs to earn enough money to buy fabric for my own ball gown.” Hay said it made her cry when she saw students come in and thought they were just going to go through boxes of dresses. Instead, the dresses hang up and look like their classmates would walk into a prom dress store. Arnold manager Britt Smith said he appreciates the work Chautauqua does for people in the community in addition to Arnold. Smith said the students break down barriers and perceptions of them in the community. “Sometimes you get this misconception because there are people out there who have special needs and they’re the recipients,” Smith said. “The program there, they worked hard to help students understand that they have abilities and part of their mission in life is to be able to share their abilities and the resources they have.

