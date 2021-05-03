The rise of Athleisure in the fashion industry and what it means for brands

Chief Marketing Officer at Launchmetrics, the first brand performance cloud in fashion, luxury and beauty

Getty

The sportswear industry is clearly a winner in 2021, as consumers continue to spend time at home exercising and seeking comfort during difficult times.

Although the fashion industry struggled last year, it seems that sportswear and track and field clothing brands have flourished more than ever. With the majority of business meetings taking place in front of a laptop computer at home, leggings, sweatpants and loungewear have quickly become inherent pieces in our professional wardrobes. According to Statista, the U.S. sportswear market was valued at $ 105.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $ 113.4 billion in 2021.

Truly fits the fashion genome (via direct trade), which analyzes data from 17,000 brands and 180 million True Fit users, confirms that athletic orders have jumped 84% since the start of the pandemic; In the UK alone, sales of women’s athletic socks were five times higher in December 2020 than they were in April 2020. And order volumes for men’s athletic wear were 20%. % higher than in 2019. US retailer Target reportedly reached $ 1 billion in sales for its sportswear line, All in Motion, which had just launched before the pandemic. According to market research firm Allied Market Research, the global sportswear industry is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 547 billion by 2024.

That being said, this trend is not really new. I believe the ’90s, which many see as a decade that shaped an extraordinary musical culture, served as the inspiration for today’s trends: white sneakers, maxi dresses, hoodies and caps. baseballs were as cool then as they are today.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

People have been questioning dress codes since the start of the pandemic. I believe we have reached a point of no return as more and more people are not only spending their time at home exercising. personal care is also a trend, according to an article by Hamutal Scheiber, but also spends their money on clothes that are simply multi-seasonal and multifunctional. Even the influencer landscape has been an indication of the rise of athleisure. According to my company’s research, the top two placements for Nike in Q1 2020 were two Instagram posts by Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, which generated more than $ 4.12 million in media impact value (a monetary representation of the brand’s performance). One of them was related to the Nikes Living Room Cup, and the other announced the launch of the new CR7 soccer cleats.

Well-known athletes away from stadiums and tennis, Ronaldo and Serena Williams have become some of the new role models for a healthy, active lifestyle that many want to follow. Brands often work directly with individual athletes as influencers. Many athletes are able to create great content that also makes products look relevant to consumers.

In the last Launchmetrics Report, we analyzed the performance of athleisure over the whole of 2020, as well as some of the trends to watch in 2021. We evaluated 10 major players in the industry, including Nike, Reebok, Puma, Lululemon and Fila. While their performance and voice mix remains different, we have seen a clear trend for their media impact value to continuously increase over the previous year. While Nike, Puma and Reebok generated 15% more media impact value than in 2019, New Balance increased by 70%, followed by Gymshark (+ 34% year on year) and Lululemon (+ 22 %).

In addition, our data detected some key trends:

Durability, a long-standing fashion trend, has also entered the athletics market. We have found that consumers continue to discover and invest in new products with durable, durable and high quality materials; many brands are looking to bridge the gap between fashion and innovative functional designs.

Diversity and inclusiveness are part of the company. By offering women’s clothing in all shapes and sizes, athletic brands can make a place for themselves in the hearts of customers.

Luxury brands may see a new business opportunity to gain market share. From Gucci to Stella McCartney, designers have entered the market and I believe they will continue to create their own performance lines or partner with other sportswear brands to launch limited collections.

On-demand classes are now communities. Athleisure brands such as Lululemon (with its yoga videos) and Alo Yoga (with its Alo Moves service) have become more inventive and have developed on-demand offerings to bring yoga, fitness and wellness classes. be with their clients and create new communities for the same genre. mind fans.

I believe that all of this will become essential to inform the strategy that brands will have to adopt to respond to the new reality and the new needs of their consumers. What has become increasingly clear to me is that consumers are choosing brands that reflect their personal values, as illustrated by a IBM Report 2020. It is no longer enough for brands to create a functional or even aesthetic product, many consumers expect them to be part of the debate and speak out on social and political issues. More than ever, marketers should consider incorporating socio-political engagement into their philosophy.

Most importantly, to make sure their message reaches the right audience, brands need to use the right voice for the right channel. This means not only choosing relevant influencers and media to partner with, but also being very specific about the channels they choose. Brands should also be more aware of engaging with location-specific channels their audience uses, such as Chinese social media platforms like Douyin or Weibo. Making sure your brand knows how to speak to the local customer is critical to boosting brand performance.

Stories and storytelling are very important to brands, and while authenticity is important, you also need to empower consumers to be a part of your brand’s story. Relating to the brand and its values ​​can cultivate a sense of brand loyalty and create a long-term relationship between the brand and the consumer.

Ultimately, I believe brand performance will continue to thrive around those who understand their goals and leverage the right voices to reach the right consumers on the right channels to achieve their goals and communicate the values ​​of their brand.

Forbes Communications Council is an invitation-only community for executives of public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies. Am I eligible?