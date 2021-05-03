What retail employee attire communicates to customers

The authors’ research found that buyers were almost twice as likely to interact with an employee dressed formally than one who was dressed informally, finding that employees dressed more formally had more expertise than their peers dressed informally. relaxed. This has raised their expectations for better service. As shoppers return to retail in person, managers should allow flexibility in their employee’s dress code to communicate to shoppers which employee is best able to ask for assistance.

As restrictions and pandemic lockdowns begin to end, many retailers find themselves at a crossroads between returning customers indoors and the safety of their frontline workers. Plexiglass shields around registers and physical distance signs are all meant to keep employees safe, but they also reduce interactions with customers. And while some employees feel comfortable returning to work, some retail employees feel anxiety on interactions with customers due to the lifting of mask mandates when they are less than a third of the American population has been fully vaccinated.

Addressing these challenges is essential for in-person retail to recover from the pandemic. Research prior to the Covid-19 crisis found that 90% of customers would prefer leave a store empty-handed than asking for help. Now, with so many necessary barriers to interaction, how can retailers subtly signal to shoppers which employees are more comfortable helping them up close? It can be boiled down to employee dress codes.

What clothes tell customers.

Our pre-pandemic research on employee clothing and buyer approach intentions shows that the formality of employee clothing equates to expertise and encourages interaction with buyers. Participants in our studies were almost twice as likely to interact with a formal dressed employee (a barber employee wearing a white coat) than with an informally dressed employee (white polo shirt). When we explored why, we learned that participants considered formally dressed employees to have more expertise than their casually dressed peers. This has raised their expectations for better service. More recent research shows that buyers still significantly prefer a formally dressed employee over a casual employee, even when both are wearing a mask.

Social distancing clothing in retail.

Our research suggests that retailers should view employee clothing as part of social distancing initiatives in two ways. First, when customers are more willing to approach an employee with questions, it can reduce the excessive time they spend looking for and touching items in the store (such as when customers have to pick up a box to read the back of the store. this one) or leave without making a purchase. Second, employees who don’t want to engage in close interaction can signal it by dressing less formally. Once informed of this effect, unvaccinated employees may prefer to dress more casually while vaccinated employees may prefer to dress more formally to encourage buyers to solicit them rather than their unvaccinated colleagues. vaccinated. Retailers could also consider more obvious communications by assigning clothing in different colors to employees who feel comfortable being around others and alerting shoppers through signage at the entrance to stores.

And the masks?

While masks do not necessarily fall into the category of formal clothing, they are currently part of many employee dress codes that can have a substantial impact on approach intentions. Just over a year after the start of the pandemic, 83% of those polled said they would be more likely to approach an employee with a face mask rather than an identical employee without a mask. This indicates that the continued wearing of employee masks can instill greater confidence in an employee and can help customers have more satisfying shopping experiences. Masks present an additional challenge in that they limit the facial expressions used for communication between employees and buyers. An employee can no longer signal their willingness to be approached by smiling, which makes the signals they send through their clothing choices even more important.

Dress for social distancing.

Due to the rapidly changing nature of the pandemic, there has been uncertainty for many about social protocol as vaccines are released and new information is discovered. State regulations may be different from city regulations, and retail stores may have their own set of rules in addition to these. These regulations have changed during the pandemic as have recommendations for social distancing and mask wearing. Personal beliefs also add to the uncertainty many feel about social protocol when shopping. This confusion has left many retail workers and shoppers unsure of how to interact with each other in-store.

Retailers can help alleviate this confusion by allowing flexibility in their employee dress code to communicate to shoppers which employee is best to ask for help. At the same time, buyers should remember that not all frontline workers feel comfortable offering assistance at this time and may be looking for clues that would indicate who is ready to be approached. Ultimately, given that social protocol has changed so much over the past year, we all need to learn a few new ways to communicate safely as we navigate this pandemic together.