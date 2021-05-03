Tiffany & Co launches engagement rings for men





Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. is selling men’s engagement rings for the first time in its 184-year history. In the middle of increasing demand reports For fine jewelry among male buyers, the new designs mark a major departure for the American jeweler, who is known for its classic solitaire engagement rings for women. Available at Tiffany’s flagship store in New York City starting this month, the line is named Charles Tiffany Setting in honor of the company’s founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany. The design was inspired by classic signet rings and is available in a titanium or platinum frame. The thick rings feature angular beveled edges and a sparkling center diamond up to five carats. The brand said in a press release that the line “pays homage to the jeweler’s long-standing heritage of love and inclusion, paving the way for new traditions.” A gray titanium diamond ring from the new line of Tiffany & Co. Credit: Tiffany and company. Tiffany & Co. began selling diamond engagement rings in 1886 with the introduction of the Tiffany setting, which remains one of its most well-known styles to this day. Engagement jewelry is a crucial part of the business, accounting for 26% of the company’s revenue last year, according to Fashion company Emerging trend With homosexual marriages recognized in nearly 30 countries , jewelers like Brilliant Earth have started offering models of non-sexist engagement rings in recent months. Other independent jewelers, like Stephen Einhorn, offer lines specifically aimed at LGBTQ couples. In his Marriage report 2019 , fashion research platform Lyst said there has been a resurgence of interest in men’s engagement rings on its site, with search volume surging 66% from 2018 to 2019. In addition to rising revealing popular among LGBTQ couples, male engagement rings have also been popularized by celebrities. including Ed Sheeran, who wore an engagement ring designed by her then-fiancé Cherry Seaborn, and Michael Bubl, who received a simple engagement band by his ex-wife Luisana Lopilato. The rings are available with round brilliant or emerald cut diamonds. Credit: Tiffany and company. Designer Narcisa Pheres, whose eponymous fine jewelry line has been worn by celebrities such as Rihanna and Beyonc, said she finds the idea women offer men “quite romantic.” While she does not currently sell men’s engagement rings, she recently launched a line of flowy necklaces and has already adapted her designs for men – including a ring that Joe Jonas will wear at the 2019 Met Gala. “With all this talk about feminism and women’s empowerment, why can’t we come up with that too?” she said via email. “And since Tiffany (& Co) was the brand that drove the diamond engagement ring in the beginning, now is the perfect time for the brand to reinvent itself and adapt to the 21st century consumer.” Pheres also noted that the broader jewelry market has “changed and adapted to new trends and standards” over the past five years, with stars like Harry Styles championing unisex jewelry and inspiring others to. follow suit. “You see men on the red carpet wearing huge baroque style brooches or big diamond rings, necklaces (and so on),” she said. “The biggest influence has obviously been (a) the music industry, pop art and a lot of young celebrities or influencers increasingly wearing fine jewelry in public. “Gender fluidity is a social trend, not just for jewelry, (and) we’ll be seeing a lot more of it.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos