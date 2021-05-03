Fashion
Fashion and sex ads: why it sells
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, everyone went into hiding. Marketers were no longer offering anything other than staples and conservative looks. People were in the hospital and the mood was too dark to mention Aphrodite, the goddess of love, beauty, pleasure and procreation in the advertisement.
Now that we see vaccines roll out and the economy reopen, the mood has changed. Consumers are bubbling with the desire to physically come together and communications have changed to reflect that sentiment. Brands have carefully relied on new marketing campaigns that are once again more optimistic and again spark new freedom of expression and sensuality. Advertising now emphasizes a sense of sexual self-awareness as well as the relationships between couples who live together. And that goes back to more sexuality in advertising, albeit in an updated way.
Companies like 7 for All Mankind and The Gaps Athleta advertise with freedom, according to Ruth Bernstein, CEO of creative firm Yard NYC. Cheryl Dunn, a filmmaker and photographer, told Diesel she tries to capture intimate and candid moments in her creative work.
Wikipedia reminds us that sex in advertising is the use of sex appeal to help sell a particular product of service. According to their research, sexually appealing images used in marketing don’t have to be about the product or service, but simply evoke feelings that create a positive association and prompt a customer to make a purchase. Some examples of sexually appealing images traditionally used in advertising include nudity, pin-ups, models, and muscular men.
As we emerge from the pandemic, the use of sex and sexuality is changing. It is broader and emphasizes the emotional feelings that accompany intimacy, and even includes the emotional feelings that individuals have about them.
For example, we see a new display of female sexuality. All women are empowered when they feel beautiful and confident in their body, regardless of their size, shape or weight. And that self-confidence can make them sexy and attractive. During the recent pandemic, many women may have gained weight. But it doesn’t matter. Whether it’s Lululemon or Athletica, the subtle appeal is that their clothes are suitable for all clients of all sizes – all can feel good about themselves.
The beauty industry and the media in general always focus on whether a woman appears to greatly influence the admiration, envy and desire she evokes. However, NOW (National Organization of Women) and its “Love your body” campaign are working to counter this narrow view. He supports advertising showing women of all shapes and sizes actively involved in improving our world and advocates for the use of femininity as the real power behind advertising.
The first known use of sex to sell products was the Pearl Tobacco brand in 1871; it featured a young girl lightly draped over the wrapper blanket and the tobacco sold well. Duke Brand cigarettes featured sexually provocative starlets and became the leading cigarette brands in 1890. Woodbury facial charcoal was almost discontinued until images of romantic couples were announced, suggesting love and intimacy.
More recently, Benetton has gained attention with his multicultural and sexual images which were developed by Oliviero Toscani and have shocked readers (including me). And we certainly shouldn’t forget Calvin Klein, who proclaimed that jeans are about sex and was known to use young models whose advertising images bordered on soft porn. Among the other advertisers who also relied on the physical display of attractive, often scantily clad bodies was Victoria Secret. His daring use of muscular men at the entrances to their stores and at the annual fashion shows has garnered plenty of comment. Nonetheless, whether it was Benneton, Calvin Klein, or Victoria’s Secret, these tactics worked as their merchandise sold well to young customers who wanted to be attractive and fashionable.
The recent wave of sexually explicit advertising reflects our times. The ads reflect a desire for intimacy and the joy of being together rather than just focusing on raw sexuality. They are often shot in ordinary settings rather than glamorous and sexy settings. The recent Diesels campaign of couples happy to be together again and intimate has been recognized for having motivated young people to shop in Diesel stores. Customers responded to the brand and validated the advertising effort.
The activity of specialty stores and chain stores has been slow to gain momentum in this post-pandemic era. Retailers are looking for ways to attract customers to their stores. Advertising should be creative and sparkling. The idea that cheerful intimacy and / or a positive sense of self add sexual energy – may just be the creative spark that re-ignites shoppers’ interest in shopping.
