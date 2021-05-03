Stunning Outfits in Fashion History: Gwyneth Paltrow in a Tank Dress at the 1995 Met Gala





Gwyneth Paltrow at the Met Gala in 1995. Photo: Ke.Mazur / WireImage There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really go with you, the ones you are desperately trying to recreate at home. In "Great Outfits in Fashion History", Fashionista editors revisit their all-time favorite lewks. Gucci's 100th anniversary in April saw us revisit the Tom Ford-era red velvet suit that Gwyneth Paltrow wore at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. The look was the perfect synthesis of Paltrow's style – a sort of simple glamor. associated with an easy sensuality. It's a characteristic vibe that the actor has continued to translate into an empire of well-being. Paltrow developed this strong sense of style early in his career with '90s outfits that looked ripped off a Calvin Klein catwalk. She was one of those minimalist girls who could make even the simplest of babydoll dresses look like the most intriguing piece of clothing. At the 1995 Met Gala – an event that seems fitting to remember since it's the first Monday in May – Paltrow put her slip dress skills to the test by arriving at the famous party in an unadorned white tank dress. . The skimming dress came to the party solo, meaning there was no prop in sight. It probably took Paltrow less than a minute to get dressed that night, and yet I'm still talking about it 26 years later. So, as we come out of hibernation and try to remember all the facets of a night out outfit, it's important to remember that less is more. Just because you've become a collector of Etsy mask balls and chains doesn't mean that they all have to be worn at the same time. Sometimes all we really need is an easy dress that makes us feel good. Below, check out some '90s Paltrow-inspired options you'll want to wear repeatedly this summer. Note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. It does not affect our editorial decision making.







