UGA Students Discuss Future of Men’s Basketball Program Amid Staff Rotation | Georgia Sports





After finishing last season 14-12 overall, the Georgia men’s basketball team is expected to experience a significant roster turnover heading into the 2021-22 season. Since the end of the season, five players have declared leaving the program upon entering the transfer portal, including top scorer Sahvir Wheeler, Tye Fagan, Toumani Camara, Christian Brown and Mikal Starks. The loss of five key contributors raises the question of what the immediate future will look like for the Bulldogs. Considering Georgias’ roster renewal, The Red & Black asked University of Georgia students what they thought of the potential in the coming years. Jessie Sutko, a junior double major in food science and technology and linguistics, had little hopes for the future of the programs. It’s going to be pretty hard to imagine it getting any better with all the talent we’ve lost, she said. Sutko is optimistic about the seasons ahead, as players enter and leave college, and she can’t wait to see them develop. However, she doesn’t anticipate Georgia making it to the NCAA tournament in the 2021-22 season. When asked how this season’s outcome is going to affect the recruiting process, Sutko believes that if other players see such a massive exodus of a team, it might deter them from considering this school as a viable option. Sutko also explained that when people see so many players leaving in a year, others will assume it’s because of an internal problem. Seth manus, a sophomore sports management student, agreed with Sutkos’ take on rookies. If you can’t keep your recruits, then no one will want to come [to Georgia], he said. If they’re leaving, there’s a reason they don’t want to stay. Manus also explained that if the recruited athletes are not trained and developed as competitors, they will find a school that will offer them these opportunities. He said when transfers are handled better, like getting more playing time, coaches put them above the rookies they already have, which drives players away. Jala Norman, a fifth-year senior majoring in journalism with a sports media certificate, noted the role of head coach Tom Creans. The culture he has created is quite intense, in that he is a strict trainer, she said. I think it will take the right types of players to match his coaching style and just his communication style. Norman said rebuilding the squad and creating a strong team atmosphere would take a lot of trial and error. In college with the one-and-done rule, the kids really want to have a solid year and then go pro, Norman said. It will be more difficult to create a team where you make it clear to the players that this is going to happen. . be a season of rebuilding. It’s going to take a lot of effort, a lot of trial and error, [and] I don’t think culture is very popular in college basketball anymore.

