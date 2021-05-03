Celia Evans, CEO of Planet Fashion TV, receives the Fashion Icon Award 2021





MIAMI, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Celia evans the owner of Planet Fashion TV was recognized as a fashion icon and community leader on Thursday night. As an African-American, female-owned company, Planet Fashion TV has made its way as a statement designer in the fashion world by focusing on diversity, inclusiveness and trends in a ever-changing global landscape.

Celia evans



Event organizer Flo Rida

The 2021 Fashion Icon Award was presented to Evans at IMG Studios in Miami and hosted by international pop star Flo-Rida. Other award winners included the actress Tami Roman, Singer at the Grammy Awards Chrisette Michelle, philanthropist Grieving Tracy, and Felicia jones, mother of 2019 NFL League MVP Lamar Jackson. The event was coordinated by Valerie “Diva” Nelson. Nelson is also the founder of Glitz and Girl Power, a 501C3 that focuses on empowering women and provides grants to women-owned businesses. About Celia evans Celia evans has produced music, television, movies and internet media. Celia served on the Cinema and Entertainment Advisory Board for Miami Dade County. She produced and directed commercials for Lamborghini, Kenworth Trucks, Leading Hotels Of The World and lifestyle TV content for international TV networks including YR Asia (Singapore), Living UK, Polsat (Poland), RTE, ESO TV (Hungary), ABSCBN, Style (United States) Comcast International, Lifestyle Network, Beach Channel, Fine Living (United States) Fit TV (United States). She has produced films and media in English, Spanish and Japanese. Her feature documentary “The Ultimate Wedding Planner” was shown in the documentary corner at Cannes Film festival. Celia is the CEO of Planet Fashion TV.

Planet Fashion TV is a digital publishing site and an OTT streaming channel. Planet Fashion creates, aggregates and licenses fashion content globally. Planet Fashion produces Miami Swimwear Fashion Week and Sustainable New York Fashion Week and has produced fashion content and events in Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Milan Fashion Week, Marrakech Morocco, London Fashion Week, Oslo Norway Fashion Week, Monaco Grand Prix, Paris Fashion Week, Basel Art, and Cannes Film festival. Planet Fashion follows global trends, showcasing beauty, diversity and creativity in an inclusive way. Media contact:

Michael glovaski

786-623-3911

[email protected] SOURCE Planet Fashion TV

