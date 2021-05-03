Dress up your space and keep everything in its place with Spectrum’s new decorative disinfectant wipes containers in diverse designs





“With the pandemic, the need for disinfectant wipes and for keeping high traffic areas of the home clean is at an all time high,” says Tom tylicki, Director of spectrum diversification, category management. “The simple, modern design combined with the durability of stainless steel makes decorative disinfectant wipe containers an easy storage solution for consumers.”

Spectrum Decorative Disinfectant Wipe Containers combine modern form with practical function, keeping disinfectant wipes close at hand while seamlessly concealing them so they become a natural part of the home decor. Product features and benefits include: Push-button cover allows easy one-handed access to fresh wipes

Adaptable sizing for containers of 35 and 75/80 units

Anti-slip ring prevents the container from tipping over

Airtight seal ensures wipes stay moist and increases longevity

Easy refill system simply remove the cover and insert the new wipes through the dispenser cover

Available in four trendy and rust resistant finishes: white, black, bronze and satin nickel High resolution images are available upon request. Spectrum storage and organization products are designed to help Live Life Organized. Currently, decorative disinfectant wipe containers are available for $ 24.99 online via Amazon. For more information, please visit SpectrumDiversified.com. About Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a household goods leader committed to creating a wide range of functional and fashionable organizational solutions, as well as fun and fashionable kitchen tools and gadgets. Designing remarkable and practical solutions for our clients has been the focus and passion of Spectrum Diversified Designs since 1985. The Spectrum and Tovolo Brands are synonymous with high quality, innovative products and uncompromising customer service.We continue to emphasize the use of intelligent design, development and quality control throughout our chain of sourcing to provide consumers with products they love and work as promised. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com. Connect socially with Spectrum Diversified Designs on: Facebook is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Pinterest is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

LinkedIn is a registered trademark of LinkedIn Corporation. SOURCE Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC Related links http://www.SpectrumDiversified.com

