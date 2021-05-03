Cazenovia College Fashion Program Launches Sustainable Clothing Collection at The Key – Eagle News Online

CAZENOVIA On April 30, Cazenovia College Fashion Programs launched the Look Again clothing collection at The Key consignment store on Albany Street.

Look Again is a sustainable clothing line created by students in the product development class of visiting instructor Elise Thayers.

The two-semester course offers hands-on, real-world learning in the development of innovative, customer-focused apparel for a specific target market.

Students develop an understanding of design, production and merchandising concepts through a collaborative project with local industry partners.

According to Thayer, the fall course, Product Development Principles, focuses on working with an industry partner to develop a line concept. Throughout the semester, students conduct trend and market research, complete initial designs, and begin fabric sourcing.

The Spring Course, Product Development Applications, explores engineering design and manufacturing in the global market. The students design and manufacture pieces and market a ready-to-wear line under the Look Again label.

Both semesters are particularly focused on the design and production of upcycled and recycled clothing.

Currently, students around the world are concerned about the environment and how to live more sustainably in all aspects of their lives, Thayer said. Fashion students realize the need to balance the goal of the fashion industry to provide clothing that meets everyone’s needs, while at the same time [also] reduce the impact on the environment.

Thayer added that she thinks it is important for students to explore the role of fashion in the wider circular economy, a model of production and consumption that involves sharing, renting, reusing, repair, renovation and recycling of existing materials and products for as long as possible.

[The] The aim is to produce goods and services in a more comprehensive and sustainable way, she explained. Circular fashion focuses on producing products in a more thoughtful way with equal emphasis on both the production and the end of a garment’s life.

As of April 25, students had produced around 30 to 40 pieces, including tops, pants, shorts and accessories.

The collection includes three design categories:

Organized vintage: unique finds, selected by The Key.

Reworked: Existing pieces that have been enhanced or embellished with personal touches, such as embroidery, decorative stitching, paint, tie-dye, or patches. Rework also includes combining clothes to create new fashion pieces.

Repurposed: Pieces crafted from existing vintage materials. New designs and patterns are created, and unique garments are cut from savings finds donated by The Key and others involved in the project.

We would bring the [donated clothes] and collectively think about what we wanted to do with it, said Jayda Devine, a major junior in fashion merchandising. We had to think about what was trending and how we could make them look like our college campus and people our age, and of course others too, would find interesting and trendy.

Cara McDougal, a junior major in fashion merchandising and a minor in fashion design, added that the students were also working to ensure that each piece was linked to the brand’s overall aesthetic and aligned with the sustainability goals of the brand. project.

We have tried to incorporate sustainability into all aspects of the collection, not just the clothes, she said. [For example,] labels are attached to each piece using scrap fabric.

McDougal described the project as both fun and challenging.

I think what a lot of people don’t realize about retail is that there is so much planning and so much detail that goes into a collection, she says. [As a shopper,] you don’t even notice all the research and development that went into coming up with the final product. It was really cool to see him go from nothing to what we have today. It took so long. Every little detail, every color, every label, every trim, anything you can think of was decided and had to be approved by the jury. It was a lot of decisions, but it was a really good experience.

The Look Again project was originally developed as part of a sustainability course taught at the college from 2004 to 2007.

According to Thayer, the brand was created at a time when The Key was looking to expand its younger clientele and Cazenovia College fashion faculty members Joanne Gilbert, Laura Pirkl and Karen Steen were looking to expand the partner network. community and industry supporting fashion. curriculum.

According to Thayer, The Key provided unsold products to fashion students to repackage into new clothes, which were then sold to The Key.

Originally, [this] was an elective course and project that was adopted by college fashion programs, the Cazenovia community and The Key, Thayer explained. Ironically, it was difficult to sustain the project when the semester ended and the clothing supply dwindled. We believe the time has come to revitalize the project, due to renewed interest from students and community members who have often requested that we return to the project. We have developed ways to support Look Again between semesters with internships and by incorporating aspects of production into other classes. . . The current importance of connecting with local producers and businesses [also] supported the revitalization of the college partnership with The Key.

This year, Pirkl has been a consultant for the product development class.

A former student of Cazenovia College and former assistant professor, Pirkl is now a freelance designer and design director of JES Apparel at DeWitt.

She has 28 years of experience in the fashion industry and spent 13 years as Design Director for American Fashion Network, working with many national retail stores and private labels.

The Complete Look Again Collection debuted at The Key at a private event open to program students, university administrators, Albany Street business owners, and guests of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. .

Participants included Reverend Robert Trache, Acting Rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Cazenovia College President Ronald Chesbrough, and Cazenovia Village Mayor Kurt Wheeler.

It has been a fantastic experience working with Cazenovia College to help develop the Look Again store in one store, Firari said. We started this project several weeks ago by donating clothes to students so that they can reuse and recycle them in their design classes, and we provided them with the perfect place for them to learn more as well. on merchandising, sales and retail store operations. Professors Thayer and Pirkl gave lessons in the store and their students were very involved in the whole project. It was fun interacting with such creative and energetic students.

Guests received gifts and treats made and donated by Latte Da Caf.

The collection is currently available for sale at The Key.

Located at 66 Albany St, The Key is a charity and donation store founded in 1960 by the women of St. Peters Episcopal Church. The split-level retail space offers a wide selection of clothing, footwear and housewares at a fraction of their original costs.

For more information on The Key, visit thekeyconsign.com or follow The Key Cazenovia on Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more about the fashion programs at Cazenovia Colleges, visit cazenovia.edu/academics/programs.

